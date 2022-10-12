Everyone knows that Prime Day deals are usually packed with discounts on all things technology. Laptops are one of those categories in which we expect to see significant discounts, but it’s not every day we see a deal like this on the Dell XPS 15. Amazon announced its Prime Early Access deals, and not to be left out, Dell got it on the action by offering the XPS 15 at just $1,399, which is the regular price of $1,899. If you’ve been looking for a new laptop, search no more.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15

The Dell XPS 15 has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and a 15.6-inch 4K FHD, Anti-Glare, Non-Touch, InfinityEdge Display. Available with Windows 11, the color-rich panels and high-resolution help you stay immersed in your work, while the Integrated Eyesafe display technology helps to reduce harmful blue light. The perfect balance of performance and size, the XPS 15 has four modes — quiet, performance, cool, and optimized, each with different battery life and fan speeds to suit your various needs.

The battery lasts incredibly long — up to 13 hours on a FHD+ model, up to 10 hours of streaming on an OLED model, and up to nine hours on a 4K+ model (all with 86Whr batteries). Long battery life is necessary if you take advantage of this laptop’s ability to help you get creative — whether it be photography or music, the free Studio Drivers bring out the best in all of your innovative apps. And a full DS card slot makes the XPS 15 the perfect photographer’s companion.

Crafted with authentic premium materials, the result is a durable and lightweight design. The surface is scratch-resistant, strong, and firm, so it will last longer and hold up to any activity you throw at it. The backlight keyboard and oversized touchpad are comfortable and easy to use for maximum productivity. The speakers are excellent, the log-on is fast and secure, and the whole laptop is eco-friendly — what more could you ask for in a new laptop?

Just when you thought you missed all of the Prime Day Laptop deals, Dell offers the XPS 15 for $500 off the original price of $1,899, which means you can get a brand new laptop for just $1,399 right now. Savings like these won’t last long, as most of the best laptop deals don’t, so be sure to get shopping so you don’t miss out.

