Quick — Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is $600 off today

One of the best laptop deals at the moment is being able to snap up the Dell Vostro 5510 for just $1,109. Normally priced at $1,713, you save over $600 off the usual price. Easily one of the better Dell laptop deals going on right now, this is a great time to embrace the business laptop world without spending a fortune. It’s sure to be a dependable system for a long time to come. Here’s a look at why it’s so great.

Coming from one of the best laptop brands is a perfect starting point for the Dell Vostro 5510. It oozes class in every way, easily rivaling the best business laptops currently available. At its heart is an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with 16GB of memory plus 512GB of SSD storage. That’s everything you could need to ensure you can be productive while on the move, with plenty of room for storing files. It’s the finer details that continue to delight about the Dell Vostro 5510 meaning it can start to rival the best laptops too. For instance, we love its 15.6-inch full HD display. It offers narrow borders and it’s LED-backlit so it looks great. Utilizing Dell’s ComfortView software, it also helps reduce harmful blue light emissions so you can use it for extended periods without worrying about eye strain.

Elsewhere, you get fast charging with the ability to recharge up to 80% in an hour plus there’s a redesigned thermal system so it’s cooler than ever before. It has a drop-hinge that means air can circulate underneath your laptop without any trouble, avoiding the risk of overheating. Throw in military-grade protection, a spill-resistant keyboard with larger pitch keys, and the Dell Vostro 5510 has everything you could need from a great business laptop. It also looks great while being very effective to use throughout the working day and beyond.

Normally priced at $1,713, it’s down to just $1,109 at Dell. That saving works out as a huge 46% off the usual price, making this the ideal time to enjoy a new laptop for less. Buy it now while stocks last. Great Dell deals never stick around for long!

