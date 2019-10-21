The DeLonghi Nespresso Latissima One is discounted by $164 on Amazon

While there could be some thrill in beating rush hour as you trek down to your local coffee shop, you can opt to savor every sip of cafe-quality coffee in peace with your very own Nespresso machine. Luckily, with Amazon’s deal on the DeLonghi Nespresso Latissima One, you can have access to delectable homebrews for $215 instead of $379. You can even qualify to get more than $164 in savings with an additional $50 discount when your Amazon Rewards Visa card is approved.

DeLonghi’s Latissima One flaunts a sleek and innovative design that was not only recognized with a Red Dot Design Award, it also made the list of Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2018. It is one of the most affordable machines within its class that is just as stunning with qualitative finishing materials such as a chromed lever, a subtle gloss, and matte line patterns. its compact dimensions, on the other hand, will give you no trouble in finding a place for it on your countertop.

This device’s single-serve system lets you have your caffeine fix in more ways than one. The perfect in-cup result is always guaranteed with a 19-bar, high-performance pressure pump that extracts all those delicate flavors and exciting aromas from each Nespresso capsule. More than a shot of espresso (1.35 ounces) or Lungo (2.75 ounces), you can craft creamier concoctions with the built-in milk frother for the perfect foam finish on your latte or cappuccino. Its simple operation is facilitated with three soft-touch buttons atop the machine, outlined measurements on the milk tank for reference, and a sliding drip tray to accommodate larger cups.

With a fast heat-up time of 25 seconds for coffee and 40 seconds for milk beverages, a hearty cup of java is within reach long before your patience gets tested. You might not even need to remember to switch off the Latissima One as it comes with an energy-saving function that automatically shuts it off after nine minutes of inactivity. And once you’ve had all the coffee you need, cleaning is as painless as its brewing process is impeccable with an internal receptacle where up to nine used capsules are automatically stored. Most of its components are also detachable and dishwasher safe.

The DeLonghi Nespresso Latissima One allows you to indulge and sate your craving for coffee without being pressed for time. Like any Nespresso machine, it bears a welcome set of Grand Cru blends you can try out so you’ll likely know what you’ll want to order next time. Step up your coffee game by being your own barista without missing out on over $164 worth of savings from Amazon.

