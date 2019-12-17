If you know someone who is in a relationship with coffee, a Nespresso machine would be the ultimate Christmas gift. You’d be saving them from the hassle of beating rush hour as they trek down to their local coffee shop as much as you’ve provided with the premium coffee experience.

Even if you’ve pushed shopping to the very last minute, you can make someone’s holiday extra special without shooting your budget over the roof as Amazon brews up to $101 in savings on these DeLonghi Nespresso machine bundles. You can even knock off $60 on top of the sale prices when you’re approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

DeLonghi Nespresso Pixie — $178 ($101 off)

DeLonghi’s Nespresso Pixie (EN125SAE) is perfect for anyone who’s got a soft spot for espresso and those with limited counter space. This espresso machine sets itself apart with a 19-bar high-pressure pump when the typical range only hits seven to nine bars. You are assured that it extracts all those delicate flavors and exciting aromas each Nespresso capsule guarantees.

With the Nespresso Pixie, anyone can achieve barista-grade results. You’ll simply have to select between two programmable cup sizes for espresso (1.35 ounces) or lungo (2.75 ounces). The best part is you can savor every sip after just a few minutes with a fast heat-up system that reaches the ideal temperature in as little as 25 seconds. And when you want to switch things up, you can pour it over ice to trigger a different sensation or craft creamier confections with the included Aerocinno3 Milk Frother. A folding drip tray is even incorporated into its avant-garde design to accommodate larger cups and recipes.

Its 24-ounce removable water reservoir would have sated your craving for coffee before you see red backlights along its sides which means a refill is in order. A container where about 9 to 11 capsules are automatically ejected into is also in place to make clean up just as simple. And if you’re quite forgetful, you’d be thankful that it can automatically shut itself off after nine minutes of inactivity.

To welcome you to the Nespresso club, you are given a complimentary gift of 16 grand cru Nespresso capsules so that you have an idea of what to order the next time around. This bundle would normally retail for $279 but Amazon’s 36% price cut makes it available for only $178.

DeLonghi Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo — $150 ($99 off)

More than a shot of espresso, the DeLonghi Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo (ENV135GYAE) will also give you access to a robust cup of coffee with two Nespresso capsule sizes and five programmable cup sizes. Like the Pixie, ease of use is assured with a touch of a button for espresso (1.35 ounces), lungo (2.7 ounces), gran lungo (5 ounces), coffee (7.7 ounces), and alto (14 ounces). This is also packaged with the Aerocinno3 Milk Frother for a rich foam finish when you’re in the mood for a cappuccino or a latte.

Not only is the DeLonghi’s Vertuo Evoluo versatile but it is also smart as it packs Nespresso’s patented centrifusion technology that spins the capsule up to 7,000 rotations per minute while it blends ground coffee with water. With distinctive barcodes on each capsule, the brewing parameters are automatically adjusted for you and your patience likewise will hardly be tested with a faster heat-up time of 15 to 20 seconds. You’ll also be able to count on its energy-saving function for it to turn itself off if left unused for nine minutes.

For someone who enjoys hosting, you’ll be glad that its 54-ounce water tank will have had delivered more or less 13 cups before you go for a quick refill while a separate container for up to 17 used capsules let you dispose of everything in bulk.

Consistent with all Nespresso machines, the DeLonghi Vertuo Evoluo flaunts a sleek innovative design and comes with 12 Nespresso VertuoLine capsules to get you started. Transform your kitchen into a coffee lovers haven for only $150 instead of $249 on Amazon.

Looking for more options? Check out what we have on other coffee makers like Keurig and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations