If you consider yourself quite the coffee connoisseur, then you just might find the typical coffee maker to be way too ordinary. A Nespresso machine is temptingly alluring as it not only guarantees shop-quality results every time but you’ll also be able to explore a bounty of premium coffee capsule blends – each boasting their own unique profiles. The price of premium coffee may set you back by a few hundred dollars, this DeLonghi Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee and espresso machine bundle could be no different at $229. Before you deprive yourself of delectable homebrews, Amazon lets you in on $91 worth of savings that plummets its price to a more palatable $138.

Your home instantly becomes a coffee lover’s sanctuary as soon as you fire up the DeLonghi VetuoPlus. After inserting the Nespresso capsule, one press of a button is all it takes for the impeccable brewing process to commence. Its 19-bar high-pressure pump works hand in hand with its patented centrifusion technology to assure that it extracts all those delicate flavors and rich aromas as it spins the capsule up to 7,000 rotations per minute, mixing ground coffee with water. It is also intelligent enough to recognize each blend through the barcode on the rim and automatically modifies its brewing parameters accordingly. Its fast heat-up time of only 15 seconds means that you’ll only have to wait a few minutes and the perfect crema is within reach.

Single-serve coffee can’t get any better with five programmable cup sizes for alto (14 ounces), coffee (8 ounces), gran lungo (5 ounces), double espresso (2.7 ounces), and Espresso (1.35 ounces). Its drip tray is also adjustable to four positions to accommodate various cups and recipes. And if you need to cool down, you can always pour it over ice but if you want a decadent foam finish, the included Aeroccino 3 milk frother lets you whip up a creamy latte or cappuccino.

This DeLonghi Nespresso machine sets itself apart from other Vertuo coffee makers with a motorized head that punctures the lid for you and a swiveling large 40-ounce water tank that allows you to configure its placement on your countertop. Regardless of the volume, you would’ve sated your craving 10 times before having to go for a quick refill. A hassle-free clean is then possible with a separate container where up to 17 used capsules are ejected into so you can dispose of it in bulk instead of one by one.

You never have to be on the fence about getting either a coffee maker or espresso machine as this DeLonghi Nespresso VertuoPlus bundle gives you the best of both worlds. Savor every sip of a hearty cup of java in the comforts of home for 91 less on Amazon.

