Build a deluxe home theater with Denon AVR-X4300H AV receiver, now $700 off

Setting up your own home theater is no small task: You need a set of speakers (at least five), a subwoofer or two, some sort of HD display such as a TV or projector, and plenty of audio and video cables. The central component that holds it all together is the mighty AV receiver, and it doesn’t get much mightier than the Denon AVR-X4300H 9.2-channel 4K receiver. If you’re looking to build a high-end home theater system, you can now score this excellent unit from Amazon for almost 50 percent off.

The Denon AVR-X4300H is a 9.2-channel receiver, meaning that it can power a large surround sound setup with up to nine speakers and two subwoofers for a truly cinematic audio experience. The receiver supports the latest Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound standards, and features Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity as well as HEOS integration for wide compatibility with popular streaming services. This wireless capability and HEOS technology also make it easy to set up a multiroom sound system, allowing you to project separate audio streams into other parts of your home.

The AVR-X4300H boasts all of the video capabilities you’d expect in a high-end AV receiver, such as support for 4K resolution and high dynamic range (HDR) so you can enjoy all of your shows, movies, and games in true Ultra HD. Legacy video can be upscaled to 4K as well, preventing your older movies and shows from looking too pixelated or stretched out on modern big-screen Ultra HD TVs.

The Denon AVR-X4300H 9.2-channel AV receiver retails for $1,499 – a hefty price tag for what is no doubt one of the best receivers on the market — but a generous 47 percent discount on Amazon means you can score this bad boy for just $799 for a limited time. This saves you a whopping $700 on a premium home theater hub, putting some serious cash back in your pocket that you can put towards the rest of your setup.

