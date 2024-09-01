If you’ve taken advantage of a Labor Day TV deal this year, you may very well be thinking of mounting the TV to the wall. And, if you know how to wall mount a TV, it shouldn’t be that difficult of a project — so long as you have the right tools. Here comes an excellent way to get the tools you need for the job for just $99. It’s the DeWalt 20V Max Drill/Driver Kit, which includes a charger and two batteries (you can see one installed in the bottom of the drill and one free one in the image above) as well as a carry bag. Normally $179, you’ll save $80 when you buy via this deal. Find out if the deal is still active by tapping the button below or keep reading to see why you’ll love the drill and might even get addicted to DeWalt products.

Why you should buy the DeWalt 20V Max Drill/Driver Kit

At face value, this is a high quality drill with a compact form factor, convenient LED light placement, and sturdy handle. You’ll enjoy its 1,500 RPM top speed for powerful drilling as well as its more controlled 0-450 for driving with stripping your screws. Plus, being under four pounds means it won’t be contributing to your carpal tunnel too rapidly.

However, at a deeper level you should know that you’re also partially going to want this because it has the batteries included. Usually, you’ll pay a hefty price for the 20V Max DeWalt battery and charger, and most of the other tools in the series don’t come with batteries. This means that this drill is a sort of gateway to other great DeWalt 20V pick ups, like this , also perfect for fall and down to just $100. In other words, once you’ve gotten started with DeWalt you might get addicted.

So, if you’re not worried about getting hooked on DeWalt, go ahead and tap the button below. If this deal is still active, you’ll find the DeWalt 20V Max Drill/Driver Kit available for just $99, which is $80 down from the usual $179. This drill and driver will help you through setting up Halloween decorations, that extra Ikea table you get for Thanksgiving, and your Christmas haul, too.