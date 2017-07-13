Capture all of life’s moments and save cash with our six favorite digital camera deals

Virtually all smartphones today come with built-in cameras, and while these simple units are getting better and better when it comes to image quality, they still don’t compete with a quality point-and-shoot camera or more advanced DSLR models. A good digital camera gives you a lot more control over your photography and delivers better, more accurate photographs and videos. If you’re looking for a new camera but you missed Amazon’s 24-hour sales extravaganza on Tuesday (or if you’re simply not a Prime member), don’t sweat: We’ve hunted down six great digital camera deals which offer something for everybody, from outdoor adventurers to aspiring professionals.

Kodak Pixpro FZ43 Even an inexpensive point-and-shoot digital camera can give you more picture options and considerably better results than your smartphone cam. Kodak makes many highly affordable digital cameras and the pocket-friendly Pixpro is a great choice for average users. This little unit boasts an impressive 16-megapixel sensor and utilizes a 27mm wide-angle lens. The Pixpro also features a 2.7-inch LCD screen and can record HD video in 720p. Normally priced at $80, a $15 discount brings the Kodak Pixpro FZ43 down to just $65 on Amazon. Amazon

Yi 88001 action cam GoPros are great, but they’re also expensive. There are plenty of solid budget action cams available, however, such as the highly affordable Yi 88001. This little wearable camera can handle video in 1296p at 30 frames per second, 1080p at 60fps, and 720p at 120fps, putting it on par with all but the most powerful 4K action cams. The Yi 88001 uses built-in Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi connectivity for syncing it to your compatible device to upload, edit, store, and share your footage. A 16MP sensor and 155-degree ultra-wide lens easily handle both still and time-lapse photography as well. A 40 percent discount shaves $40 off the price, letting you score the Yi 88001 action camera for just $60 from Amazon. Amazon

TomTom Bandit 4K action cam Perhaps the biggest drawback to many budget-friendly action cameras like the Yi 88001 is their limited resolution. If you need an action cam that can record your adventures in 4K Ultra HD and is still easy on the wallet, look no further than the TomTom Bandit. Along with the ability to shoot in super-sharp 4K, this action camera offers a three-hour battery life and features integrated sensors which detect and record speed, G-forces, altitude, and rotation. The companion Bandit app for iOS and Android also makes it easy to upload and manage your videos. A 58 percent discount knocks the TomTom Bandit down to $170, giving you a generous discount of $230 off of its retail price and making this one of the best digital camera deals on our list. Amazon