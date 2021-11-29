Cyber Monday vacuum deal drops top-rated model to $35

Cyber Monday deals are hitting hard today, and we’re seeing some fantastic discounts on vacuums. For instance, you can grab this Dirt Devil bagless vacuum for only $35 at Walmart right now. That’s a nice $15 discount off the usual $50 price tag. Go grab one before the best Cyber Monday deals all sell out.

Vacuums are an afterthought for a lot of people. We only consider the quality of our vacuum when we need it for a particularly bad mess. When it’s actually time to buy a vacuum, it’s all about price. Luckily today we don’t need to compromise on either one. With this Cyber Monday deal, you can get a vacuum that will last you for years, and it’ll cost less than a nice dinner. If you’d rather forget about vacuuming forever, consider these Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals.

The Dirt Devil Power Express works well on both hardwood floors and carpets, so it’s great for large homes or apartments with mixed flooring. Its powerful suction will cover all the floors in your house. It won’t stop at the floors though. “Above-floor cleaning,” as its called by vacuum manufacturers, is when you use a vacuum for drapes, the tops of dressers, or the spiderwebs in the corners of the ceiling. This Dirt Devil vacuum has a long hose with a brush attachment and a crevice attachment. It’s perfect for getting into hard-to-reach places, like the ceiling or the crannies of a sofa.

The Dirt Devil vacuum itself weighs only 9 pounds, so it’s easy to push around the house or carry up stairs. Convenience is what this vacuum is all about. You’ll love the bagless design. It eliminates the need to replace bags, which saves you money, and it’s much cleaner overall. To empty the bagless dirt container, you just hold it over your trashcan and press a single button. It’s easy and clean. When it’s time to clean out the filter in the bagless container itself, you can simply rinse it in the sink or with a hose outside. Even the maintenance of the vacuum is easy, clean, and leaves no waste. In case something does break, the Dirt Devil comes with a one-year warranty.

We don’t know how long this deal will stick around — Cyber Monday is absolutely crazy! While it’s here, you can save $15 off the sticker price, getting you a quality vacuum for only $35 right now with this Cyber Monday deal at Walmart. Grab on before they’re gone.

