Whether you’re visiting the in-laws for Christmas, heading for the beach during summer, or simply spending the weekend away on a business trip, everyone needs a good set of luggage to take with them. However, we know that good quality luggage can be expensive, and there’s no point in blowing all your travel budget on a bag you’ll only use once or twice a year. Luckily for you, we rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday luggage deals so wherever you’re headed, you can be sure that your baggage will look and feel as stylish as you do.

Samsonite Aspire xLite expandable softside 2-piece luggage set with spinner wheels — $135 (was $260)

An iconic brand known for its unbeatable quality and style, this Samsonite Aspire xLite expandable two-piece luggage set is a Cyber Monday must-have. With savings of over 45%, for one single price on Amazon, you will receive a 20-inch carry-on that meets the size restrictions for domestic travel. You’ll also get your hands on the 29-inch spinner, which is the perfect choice for checking on longer trips.

Once you’ve packed your bags, it can be easy to worry about being weighed down by the additional weight of your baggage itself making it difficult for you to carry, but with the Samsonite Aspire xLite expandable two-piece luggage set, you’ve nothing to be concerned about. Ultra-lightweight, the pieces are also fitted with spinner wheels and self-retracting carry handles for ultimate mobility, and they consistently roll upright so there’ll be no strain on your arm and shoulders. Want to get your bags moving but not in the mood to roll? With padded top and side handles, you can carry your bag however you want without missing out on comfort.

We all know the struggle of trying to fit two week’s worth of clothes into a single piece of luggage, but with the Samsonite Aspire xLite you don’t need to worry about overflowing bags. With expansion features and internal cross straps, you’ll be able to fit everything you need for your trip without worrying about anything moving thanks to the internal cross straps.

When you’ve found a great set of luggage, we know that you want it to last. This is why Samsonite is offering a 10-year limited warranty, protecting you against defects against materials and workmanship, so you can be relax knowing that whatever happens, your luggage is going to last.

Zimtown orange 3-piece travel luggage set — $85 (was $127)

Next up on our list of places with great Cyber Monday luggage deals is Walmart and their unbeatable selection of bags and suitcases that are a perfect fit for anyone about to go on their travels.

When you’ve just arrived at your dream destination, the last thing you want is to have to worry about not being able to find your luggage. Luckily, with this orange three-piece travel luggage set from Zimtown, there’s no chance of you losing sight of your holiday essentials thanks to its eye-catching design and beach-worthy color.

Designed especially for smooth and effortless handling, the design is equipped multi-directional four-wheel spinners that allow for 360-degree movement over any surface. So you can comfortably move your baggage straight from the airport to your destination without worrying about snagged wheels. Easy to maneuver, the retractable, telescopic handle is activated by a push-button feature and easily locks to allow you to pull it with one hand, so you’re free to hold your tickets and passport in the other.

With additional top and bottom handles for easy lifting, the lightweight and durable designs measure in at 22.5 x 14.5 x 8 inches for the carry-on case, 26 x 9 x 28 inches for the smaller checked bag case and 26 x 17 x 9 inches for the larger checked baggage case. Complete with a durable hardshell exterior for added protection, there is a size to fit your travel needs wherever the road may take you.

American Tourister 4-piece luggage set — $78 (was $120)

Finally, here’s just a taste of the great luggage discounts that Best Buy is offering this Cyber Monday. With savings of over $40 on this American Tourist four-piece luggage set, choose from three stylish colors when you pick your next holiday baggage.

Yet another opportunity for effortless travel, the in-line skate wheels of these upright cases allow for smooth and stylish movement whatever the terrain. Featuring a classically designed retractable handle, have one hand free for your passport while the other comfortably transports your luggage, even the duffle bag is fitted with these convenient wheels. And with the American Tourist four-piece luggage set, there is no need to worry about wear and tear affecting the convenience of your baggage, as each piece is crafted from 600D polyester material for unbeatable protection.

Want somewhere to safely store your important documents instead? Luckily, the American Tourister luggage pieces are fitted with numerous convenient zip-closing external pockets, so there’s no need to worry about losing or dropping your tickets or passport as you go about your journey. Think you’d feel safer with things stashed inside? Keep things tucked away safely by taking advantage of the internal pockets as well, also zip closing for additional organization.

Still not quite found what you’re looking for? Well if the Samsonite 2-piece set, Zimtown 3-piece set or American Tourist 4-piece set aren’t for you, take a look at some of the other choices available to you this Cyber Monday. American Tourister 5 piece luggage set — $130, was $200 Samsonite Winfield 3 piece luggage set — $340, was $570 Delsey Paris Chatelet hard and hardside 24-inch medium checked spinner suitcase — $212, was $300 Kenneth Cole Reaction Continuum 28 inch lightweight hardside expandable 8-wheel suitcase — $80, was $100 Wrangler 20 inch carry rolling hardside spinner luggage — $25, was $40

