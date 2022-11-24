 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Is there a Disney Plus Black Friday deal, and is it worth it?

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Disney+ app on a TV screen while blue lights illuminate the wall behind.

If you’ve been shopping the Black Friday TV deals, or if you’ve already snagged one of the best TVs, you may be wondering if there’s a Black Friday Disney+ deal to take advantage of. Unfortunately, Disney isn’t discounting their incredibly popular streaming service for Black Friday. There’s good news though. The Disney Bundle is a streaming package that consists of Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu, and it’s available at an unbelievable price every day of the year.

The Disney Bundle costs just $14 per month. This is a huge monthly savings, as the bundle should costs upward of $26 per month, with ESPN+ coming in at $10 per month, the cheapest Hulu plan coming in at $8 per month, and Disney+ coming in at $8 per month. This brings the Disney Bundle to a savings of $12 per month, and nearly 50% off. Subscribing to any two of the three services individually would top that, essentially making any one of the streaming services free with the Disney Bundle. Not only is it quite a deal all on its own, but we think the Disney Bundle is the best deal in streaming.

Subscribing to the Disney Bundle gets you access to all of the best shows on Disney+, as well as all of the best movies on Disney+. With the holidays right around the corner, the access you get to the best Christmas movies on Disney+ may also make the Disney Bundle of interest.

Related

The Disney Bundle also gets you access to live sports and original programming with ESPN+, which includes the full 30 for 30 library, as well as NCAA basketball games, NHL games, UFC fights, and even some NFL games. The Hulu plan you get with the Disney Bundle is the ad-supported plan, and it gives you access to thousands of hit shows, movies, and all of the content that’s new on Hulu each month.

While there is no Disney+ deal to hunt down for Black Friday, the Disney Bundle makes a pretty good deal no matter what day of the year it is. If you’re looking for a way to get started with any part of the bundle at no cost,  you’re out of luck — there isn’t a Disney+ free trial.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Get ready: Yeedi Black Friday deals on smart vacuums and mops are so, so good
Yeedi Vac Station robot vacuum and mop
With these Roborock Black Friday deals, get a smart robot vacuum for less
Roborock S6Pure cleaning while Mom and daughter play.
Stop what you’re doing and shop this Ring doorbell Black Friday deal right now
The Ring Video Doorbell 3 installed near a door.
Garmin watch Black Friday deals: Forerunner 45 and Vivoactive 4
garmin venu 2 plus review 20210614 social fit 0551 jpg
Brazil vs Serbia live stream: Watch the match for free
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
Uruguay vs South Korea live stream: Watch the game for free
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
Portugal vs Ghana live stream: Watch the match for free
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
You can buy a laptop for $99 for Black Friday, but it’s selling fast
The Gateway 14-inch Notebook in a range of colors against a white background.
Reminder: This Samsung 75-inch TV is just $580 for Black Friday
The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.
This Dell gaming laptop is $350 off for Black Friday – now $600
Dell 15 Gaming Laptop front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Latest iPad just got its first proper discount for Black Friday
Adding bullets in Pages on iPad.
This Black Friday TV deal is the one to beat — but it won’t last
An LG B2 OLED 4K Smart TV attached to a wall above an entertainment center in a living room.
Kindle Black Friday deals just landed – save on Paperwhite and Oasis
Best Black Friday Kindle Deals