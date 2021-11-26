Is there an official Disney+ Black Friday deal in 2021?

With the arrival of tons of the best Black Friday deals available on everything from gadgets to appliances, and even on software and services too, you may be wondering if there’s a Black Friday deal available for the popular Disney+ streaming service. The bad news is that Disney isn’t offering a Black Friday deal on Disney+ yet. However, the good news is that a Disney+ subscription is still an affordable and excellent value way to watch a ton of content.

The regular price for a Disney+ subscription is just $8 per month, or it’s even better value if you sign up for a year. A yearly subscription costs $80 per year, which works out at under $7 per month. Included in the price of the subscription is unlimited access to streaming from the catalog of Disney+ shows and movies with no ads, plus unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices so you can take shows and movies with you even if you’re going to be stuck without internet access for a while. And the subscription is perfect for families, allowing streaming on up to four different screens at once so the whole family can be watching together.

Another option if you’re looking for even more streaming content is the Disney Bundle, which includes access to Disney+, ESPN+, and your choice of Hulu services. If you’re planning on subscribing to more than one of these services, this is a great way to save some extra cash. You have the option of choosing the bundle with access to Disney+, ESPN+, and the ad-supported version of Hulu for $14 per month total, or you can get access to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu with no ads for $20 per month total.

Finally, there’s one more option to consider if you love all things Disney. Lots of people prefer not to visit the cinema right now but still want to keep up with all the latest Disney releases. For these people, there’s an option called Premier Access which lets you stream the latest big-budget blockbusters at home at the same time that they are released in theaters. This includes movies from studios like Marvel and Star Wars as well as Disney’s own movies. Access to each movie costs $30, and once you’ve bought access you can watch it as many times as you want as long as you’re still using Disney+. If you’re looking for a safe way to catch the newest movies, which often works out cheaper than buying movie tickets for the whole family, this is an option to consider.

The base $8 access to Disney+ will be the most appealing option for many people though, and it’s well worth the money when you look at what’s new on Disney+ this month and see the range of best movies available on Disney+. The Disney+ free trial isn’t currently available so your best bet for access is to sign up for the cheapest plan.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

