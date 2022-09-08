You can get a month of Disney Plus for $1.99 — but hurry

Disney Plus is one of the most popular streaming services around for good reason. It provides you with an extensive library of all your favorite shows and movies from many major brands. Thanks to Disney celebrating Disney+ Day, if you haven’t signed up to the service yet, you can buy one month of Disney Plus for just $2 until September 19, saving you $6 off the usual price. An incredibly cheap offer, let’s take a look at why you need Disney Plus.

Why you should sign up to Disney Plus

Disney Plus has seemingly everything possible. OK, so it’s not quite as comprehensive as Netflix but it’s very high on quality. That’s thanks to the franchises that Disney Plus has. Besides offering pretty much everything from the House of Mouse, from old Mickey Mouse cartoons right up to the latest movies, it also has all things Pixar including all its movies and its shorts, too.

That would be a pretty good start for any streaming service but the best movies on Disney Plus go so much further than that. It also has all things Star Wars and Marvel so you can catch up on all the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies as well as all the Star Wars movies.

There are spin-off shows and other content, too, which makes the best shows on Disney Plus truly something to behold. Shows like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law or The Mandalorian are compelling, but you also get access to all of The Simpsons. Other popular shows include Glee and black-ish so there’s something for every mood here.

Ideally suited for everyone in the family, whether you’re looking to watch all things Marvel chronologically again, or you want to indulge in some nostalgic viewing from your youth, it’s actually pretty exciting to delve into what Disney Plus has to offer. It really feels like the content library is all great rather than there being any filler.

Normally, Disney Plus costs $8 for a month’s access but right now, you can try it out for a full month for only $2. With no more Disney Plus free trial to check out, this is the cheapest way to see if Disney Plus is for you. We’re confident that you’re going to love its breadth of content.

