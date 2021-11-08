Get 1 month of Disney+ for ONLY $2 when you sign up today

When Disney+ came out in late 2019, it was the talk of the town. Everyone who grew up watching Disney content or has children who love Disney shows were salivating at the idea of being able to binge-watch all of this classic content and other fan favorites. If you’ve been holding off on getting yourself a Disney+ membership and have been wrestling with the idea of purchasing one, now’s the time to pull the trigger! For today only, you can get one month of Disney+ for ONLY $2. A membership usually costs $8 monthly or $80 annually. While there isn’t Disney+ free trial, this one-month discount is the next best thing and can give you a whole host of quality content for an incredibly low price!

Disney+ is Disney’s answer to other mega streaming websites like Netflix and Prime Video. Every single platform is fighting for users’ attention and membership, as you can see with some of the best Netflix shows breaking records and Prime Video adding thrilling series all the time. Disney’s response to its competitors is launching classics like the best Pixar movies such as Toy Story, Monster’s Inc., A Bug’s Life, and many more! The platform has captured a special audience of millennials who grew up watching classics to the new generation embracing newer ground-breaking titles that Disney put out. It’s safe to say that a membership with Disney+ is a safe investment no matter who you are, as there is always something for everyone on the platform.

The best shows on Disney+ frequently rake in millions and millions of views, and the platform is always growing, seeing as it’s the newest among the streaming giants. With such an influential household name backing the platform, it’s hard to imagine that it will ever fail. If you want to see the quality of shows that come out regularly on the platform, we have a dedicated page to update our readers on what’s new on Disney+. We would say that an annual price of $80 for Disney+ is worth it alone, but today Disney is generously giving membership for a major discount. We’ve been binge-watching Pixar classics recently and reminiscing in the old nostalgic days — we encourage you to join us and get the whole family involved as the weather gets colder. Heat up some popcorn and watch some amazing classic Disney movies and shows!

If you’ve been mulling over a Disney+ membership, we don’t need to convince you why this $6 off deal is worth it. You can enjoy continuously updated content for amazingly cheap today at only $2 for a month membership. Forget Netflix and Squid Game — it’s Disney+ and Moana for us! As Christmas time comes around, we all know that Disney movies are simply undefeated for family viewing. Don’t miss out on that experience and get this deal today!

