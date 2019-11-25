The best Black Friday deal in streaming is the Disney+ Bundle

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better streaming deal than the Disney+ bundle this Black Friday 2019, which is a little strange considering it wasn’t actually created to celebrate the annual shopping bonanza. But just consider this testament to how fantastic the package is — Disney+ with both Hulu and ESPN+ thrown in for just $13 per month? That’s one helluva offer. Seriously.

Can’t see the value? We’ll break it down. Disney+ costs $7 per month, ESPN+ comes in at $5 per month, and Hulu renews at $6 per month. Clump this together and you’re forking out $18 month in, month out. Then, we have Disney which is offering access to all three for just $15 per month — a total monthly savings of $5. This comes out to $60 over the course of a year.

This bodes the question: If you’re cutting the cord and need a child-friendly streaming service to keep the kids entertained (or you want to take a trip down memory lane), something to tune into the latest sporting events, and a source for must-see entertainment, why wouldn’t you want to save some money in the process? And let’s not forget: It’s three services for under $20.

You’re probably expecting us to compare the Disney+ bundle to what Netflix has to offer, but we aren’t going to do that. Why? Because it isn’t intended to rival the streaming titan. The fact of the matter is, you aren’t going to find any of Netflix’s in-house content elsewhere, so it can’t be substituted. But that doesn’t mean you can’t throw a cohabitant into the mix — or even three.

Launched earlier this month, Disney+ is an on-demand streaming service from Disney that’s home to a multitude of exclusive content — headlined by every episode of The Simpsons to date — and almost every movie in the picture house’s expansive collection, including Big Hero 6, Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man, Pinocchio, Toy Story, and nearly every Star Wars film.

The basic Hulu membership included, on the other hand, is home to hundreds of network shows, blockbuster movies, and Hulu originals; while ESPN+ is a portal to thousands of live sporting events from the likes of the FA Cup, MLB, MLS, NBA, NHL, and UFC Fight Night. So in a nutshell, the Disney+ bundle covers the two major bases: Both entertainment and sports.

If you aren’t in a position to fork out $31 per month ($15 for the Disney+ bundle and $16 for Netflix Premium) to access all four streaming services and are a huge sporting fan, we suggest taking advantage of the Disney+ bundle. It’s the best value for money, offering access to three totally different selections of exclusive content, with ESPN+ being the dealmaker.

Not sure how to sign up for the Disney+ bundle? We have you covered.

