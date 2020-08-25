  1. Deals
Signing up for Disney+ to watch Mulan? Consider the Disney+ Bundle instead

By

Thinking about subscribing to Disney+ to watch Mulan (2020) when it debuts on September 4? Consider the Disney+ Bundle instead. This sees both ESPN+ and Hulu added to the mix as well for an extra $6 per month, and $5 per month less than it would cost to subscribe to the trio one by one — a no-brainer for entertainment fiends looking to shave a few bucks off their monthly subscription costs, with the total annual savings coming in at an astounding $60. Score.

Disney+ will continue to provide value long after Mulan (2020) is released next month, with the streaming service being home to all of the best-loved movies and shows in Uncle Walt’s collection, including Frozen II and Guardians of the Galaxy, not to mention every episode of The Simpsons aired to date. It’s also the only place you can watch The Mandalorian — the hit Star Wars-themed show starring Baby Yoda — and it will be the exclusive destination for the second season.

Now, let’s talk pricing. Disney+ alone will set you back $7 per month. Hand over an extra $6, though, and the door will open to the hundreds of blockbuster movies and network shows available through Hulu and the thousands of live sporting events — including the NBA and UFC — broadcast through ESPN+. That’s entertainment for the whole family sorted. The best bit? You don’t need to sign a contract to subscribe to the Disney+ Bundle. You can cancel whenever, wherever.

Something worth keeping in mind is that Mulan (2020) will be offered through Premier Access when it’s added to Disney+ on September 4. Those wishing to watch it will need to hand over an additional $30, which will allow them unlimited access to the movie across all of their devices. Don’t want to hand over the extra cash? It will be released to all Disney+ subscribers in the future, though there’s no telling when that will be. To start, Premier Access will be the only way to watch it.

Signed up? Now all that’s left to do is start working through the myriad of content available before Mulan (2020) is released on Disney+ on September 4. Not sure where to begin? We’ve rounded up all the best shows on Disney+ and the best movies on Disney+. Still on the fence? Take a look at our Disney+ review. Just remember: You will need to hand over an extra $30 to watch Mulan (2020) when it comes out, so align your expectations accordingly. It isn’t included for free.

