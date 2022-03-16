  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This is the best Disney+ deal you can shop today

Noah McGraw
By
Disney Plus app displayed on a TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Let’s cut to the chase: Among all the Disney+ deals, the absolute best way to get a Disney+ subscription right now is through the Disney Bundle. Through this package deal, you can get Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu for only $14 per month. That will save you a ton of money when compared to buying each one individually. For example, Disney+ on its own is $8 per month, and ESPN+ and Hulu are each $7 per month. Overall, you’re saving $96 per year if you go with the Disney Bundle over individual plans. Think of it like bundling your cable and cell phone bill together. You’re getting the same stuff but for way cheaper. Sign up for your plan right here:

It’s an exciting time to jump on the Disney+ bandwagon. You’ll get access to all the Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic content you could possibly watch. Disney releases new content for all of its properties on a regular basis. Start Wars fans are gearing up for the new miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will premiere May 25 and be instantly available to all Disney+ subscribers. The newest Pixar feature film, Turning Redwas just recently released on the streaming platform for free (with a subscription). There’s always something to watch and something to get excited about.

And that isn’t even counting all of the old and new shows available on Hulu. Disney is using Hulu to release its more adult-focused shows. New Hulu originals include The Dropout, a true-crime series about Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos; Pam & Tommy, the story of the fallout from Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson’s sex tape scandal; and Only Murders in the Building, the comedy-mystery starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Since Disney’s acquisition of Fox last year, Hulu is the place to find classic Fox shows like X-FilesBob’s Burgers, and Malcolm in the Middle.

Having Hulu and Disney+ alone would be a great deal, but Disney is tacking on ESPN+ as well. You can watch live sports and commentary from any device, regardless of which area of the country you’re in. It’s a great bonus for sports fans of all types.

If you want to catch up on the newest shows and relive your childhood favorites, the Disney Bundle is your best option. You can get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for only $14 per month. You’ll save $96 per year compared to buying each service individually. Start watching right here:

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

