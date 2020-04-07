Disney+ France: Here’s how to start your free trial

Almost a month after it launched in the United Kingdom, Disney+ has now touched down in France. To celebrate, Mickey (Mouse) is offering a one-week free trial of the service — no strings attached. Signing up for it couldn’t be easier: Just hit the button below and follow the steps to create an account. The entire process should take no more than a minute, from start to finish.

So, Disney+. What is it? In a nutshell, it’s Disney’s answer to Netflix, offering instant access to not only every episode of The Simpsons aired to date, but also near-enough every movie in the picture house’s expansive collection — including Big Hero 6, Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man, Pinocchio, and Toy Story — and its exclusive hit Star Wars-themed show The Mandalorian.

Best of all, Disney is continuously adding to the catalog. New movies like Frozen 2, Toy Story 4, and Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker will appear on the service in the near future, with Disney CEO Bob Iger claiming that the streaming platform will eventually be home to everything made under the Disney banner (excluding mature titles made through FOX).

Two other live-action Star Wars shows are also said to be in development, as well as a Home Alone remake and several other exclusive shows and movies. Sadly, there’s no word on when these will arrive. t has been confirmed, though, that a second season of The Mandalorian is already underway, so it’s safe to say the metaphorical ‘content well’ won’t be drying up anytime soon.

We should note that while the Disney+ free trial is free, there is a catch: You need to cancel it by the end of the seventh day if you don’t want to be billed €6.99 to keep the lights on for an entire month. Should you decide you want to keep it, we recommend canceling the trial and enrolling in the annual plan. This costs €70, down €14 from the €84 it would cost monthly.

Signed up? Now all that’s left to do is start working through the myriad of content available. Not sure where to begin? We’ve rounded up all the best shows on Disney+ and the best movies on Disney+. Still on the fence? Read our Disney+ review. It should answer all your questions. (Again, remember to cancel the trial before the renewal date if you don’t want to pay a cent.)

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations