Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Is there a Disney+ Memorial Day deal?

By
Disney+ on a TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

With the Memorial Day sales now well underway you’re probably wondering if Disney+, one of the most popular streaming platforms, is offering a special deal on a subscription or if there’s a Disney+ free trial. Unfortunately, there aren’t any Disney+ Memorial Day sales going on right now. But the regular subscription is still pretty cheap, which probably explains why we don’t see a discount for it. Compared to other services, the $8-a-month or $80-a-year subscription costs are pretty reasonable, especially when you consider that Netflix, for example, starts at $15 a month and goes up to $20 a month.

If that subscription still doesn’t seem worth it to you, then you can always get the Disney Bundle. For just $20/month, you can grab Disney+, Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+, a substantial entertainment package that puts Netflix and other streaming services to shame. So if you love sports and want some additional entertainment from both Disney+ and Hulu, you really can’t go wrong with this package. Also, if you feel that $20 a month is too expensive, you can always get the bundle with ad-supported Hulu for only $14 a month, which is cheaper than Netflix’s standard plan.

As for content, ESPN+ covers several major sports, including Formula 1 racing and PGA Tour golf, and Hulu has some great movies and shows. And of course, Disney+ itself is home to all things Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic, and a lot more. Not only that, but you can watch on up to four screens simultaneously, another big plus compared to Netflix.

So, even though there’s no Disney+ Memorial Day sale, the standard $8-a-month subscription from Disney+ is already a steal, and it gets even better if you go for the bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ starting at $14 a month. If you do end up taking the streaming service for a spin, we’ve rounded up all the best shows on Disney+ and the best movies on Disney+.

