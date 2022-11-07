There’s not much time left to sign up to Disney Plus for just $80 for a whole 12 months of fantastic streaming content. Disney Plus prices are increasing next month so you have until December 7 to lock yourself into the discount that’s currently available before then. By doing so, you’ll save 39% off the usual price and pay only $80 for a whole year’s worth of exceptional entertainment. Not sure if it’s for you? Here’s why Disney Plus is worth every cent.

A Disney Plus annual subscription gives you a ton of content. You get access to the extensive library of all things Disney from the very first short cartoons to the latest full-length movies like Encanto. As well as that, there’s access to all things Pixar including the entire Toy Story franchise (plus all shorts) to Turning Red and Soul. It gets even better. That’s thanks to Disney Plus also having everything Star Wars and Marvel-related too. You can watch every single part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe here along with all the exclusive shows like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Hawkeye. There’s also all things Star Wars including the main movies, spin-offs, shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the latest release — Andor.

In the mood for something more down-to-earth? Disney Plus also offers the National Geographic content library so your family can be entertained and learn new things all at once. Checking out all the best shows on Disney Plus is a sight to behold long before you dip into the best movies on Disney Plus too.

Whatever you watch, you get to enjoy entirely ad-free streaming, the ability to download content to watch on the go, as well as participate in GroupWatch sessions so you can all enjoy shows together despite being physically apart. Many movies and shows also have Dolby Atmos support along with 4K resolutions so you’ll get a great visual and aural experience.

There’s not much time left to enjoy a year of Disney Plus for only $80. Sign up today and you can save 39% compared to paying throughout the year at the new full price. Existing monthly subscribers can also upgrade to an annual plan to get 12 months for the price of eight. What are you waiting for? You’re not going to run out of great shows to watch here.

