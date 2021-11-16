Drones can be used for so much, they offer near-limitless potential. They can be used for photography and content creation. They can be used to explore or to map out remote areas. They can be used for construction, to move tools or materials from one place to another, or high, out-of-reach areas. They can even be used for deliveries, to drop off food, supplies, groceries, and other items. But because they’re so viable, commercially, it also means that many people feel they’re out of reach, or off the table, unless you have a strong background in tech. That’s just not true, and DJI’s revolutionary FPV Drone is here to squash that misconception.

The DJI FPV drone, equipped with innovative drone and camera technologies — for both commercial and recreational use — will redefine how we fly, or rather how we fly UAV-type devices. It’s also one of the easiest entry points into the world of FPV technologies, making it much more accessible to everyone, even those who are not as tech-literate. You don’t have to be a whiz with gadgets to use the drone, and it’s also one of the coolest introductions to the technology. The intuitive motion controller, immersive flight experience, and emergency brake with hover mode, all make it possible — and easy — to fly. Of course, there’s a lot more to the DJI FPV series drone!

If you’re already interested in the DJI FPV drone, you’ll be happy to know it’s on sale! Until November 29th, 2021 you can get the drone for $999. Since it’s normally $1,299, that’s a whopping discount of $300.

Again, it features an immersive flight experience with 4K resolution video, at 60 frames-per-second, and with a wide field-of-view. Additional features include HD low-latency transmission, support for an intuitive motion controller — that makes it easy to pilot the drone — an emergency brake, and a hover mode. It’s sleek and aerodynamic, offering excellent battery life, powerful propulsion that’s faster than a Tesla, and fantastic wind resistance. You can check out the deal below, or keep reading to learn more about the DJI FPV drone.

What makes the DJI FPV so accessible and easy to use?

Appropriately named FPV, the moniker stands for First-Person-View. It means you can virtually step into the cockpit of the drone, seeing precisely what it sees while it’s flying and moving about. If it dips below a cliff or trails a waterfall, you will too. When it’s high above the surface, you’ll see exactly what that looks like, as if you were in an airplane or aerial vehicle. Most importantly, you experience it all in true 4K, at a 150-degree super-wide-angle, and 60 frames-per-second — 120 frames-per-second in HD — delivering a super-fluid and immersive feed. It’s all possible thanks to VR or virtual reality technology.

With most drones, you pilot them using a controller from afar, but you have to remain vigilant while you do so. If the distance between you and the drone is great — which it usually is — it can be tough to see what’s going on, where the drone is, or what’s nearby, like what objects or obstacles may be within the vicinity. With the DJI FPV, however, you’re piloting the drone while wearing a VR headset — called the DJI FPV Goggles V2 — so you can see exactly what the drone sees. This is both safer for the drone, allowing for more precise flights, and provides a better experience that’s invigorating, immersive, and frankly, one-of-a-kind. The 4K and HD video transmission, with low-latency controls, means you’re in the pilot’s seat with instant feedback. It’s even possible to bring a friend or family member along for the ride, by sharing the drone feed in an Audience Mode. Just pair up another set of FPV Goggles, and your loved ones can see everything that’s happening in first-person too!

What’s more, 3 intuitive flight modes make it possible for anyone, of any skill level, to fly the DJI FPV confidently. The S Mode includes simplified controls — akin to previous DJI drone controls — with hybrid flight, and HD FPV footage, for all skill levels. The N Mode is ideal for beginners and new users, making the immersive flight simpler thanks to DJI safety features, such as obstacle sensing technology. Finally, M Mode provides a limitless and free experience, allowing you to fully customize flight parameters, and capture never-before-seen footage through amazing aerial maneuvers.

The DJI Motion Controller — which is sold separately — makes it engaging and exciting to control the FPV series drone. Anyone with previous experience, used to regular consumer drones like the Mavic Air 2S, can quickly transition to the new configuration. Anyone new to drone flight will find it’s easy and quick to learn the controls.

What else can DJI’s FPV series drone do?

In Digital Trends’ DJI FPV review, our resident expert, John Velasco, says it’s a “powerful drone for serious pilots.” Towards the end of the review, he also points out that it’s one of the few drones that comes ready-to-use right out of the box, with minimal assembly. However, some of the most important inclusions, for longevity and value, are the advanced safety features, like an auto-hover mode that allows the drone(s) to remain in flight with very little input. The DJI FPV is packed with these features, making it one of the safest drones for beginners and adepts alike. An emergency brake helps you stop the drone, quickly, without losing control. You’ll also get takeoff and landing assistance, as well as a hover mode that brings the drone to a stop and keeps it hovering in place. There are dedicated emergency brake and hover buttons on the controller, as well.

The drone also includes easily replaceable parts, so you can reconfigure how it’s used, and make repairs yourself if needed. The Gimbal camera, landing gear, and top shell are all modular — you can easily replace or swap them out. DJI also offers a Care Refresh service so you can have a wide range of damage repaired if something goes awry during one of your flights. That way, you always have peace of mind while flying, so you can be as risky as you want, or not.

Also, if you want to practice flying — without putting your drone in danger — you can use the DJI Virtual Flight App to practice in lifelike, yet simulated scenarios. You use the DJI FPV Goggles V2 and a controller to fly in a virtual setting, via VR technology. It looks and feels just like the real thing, giving you plenty of time to train in real-world scenarios with absolutely no risk to your drone.

There’s something to be said about hopping into the cockpit of a drone, flying fast and high — or weaving low between dangerous terrain — to get a birds-eye view of the surrounding area. You’re also capturing beautiful HD footage the entire time at up to 120 Megabits-per-second, at a 4K resolution, and at 60 frames-per-second.

From November 19th until November 29th, the DJI FPV drone will be available, on Amazon, for $300 off. Normally $1,299, you can grab it for $999, allowing you to dive into one of the most immersive aerial experiences you can have, for a great price. We recommend taking advantage if you have any interest, while the stock is available!

