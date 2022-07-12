Don’t settle for a cheap tablet on Prime Day — buy this instead

If you’re looking for a cheap iPad Prime Day deal, you can’t go wrong with the standard Apple iPad 10.2 at Amazon right now. Normally priced at $329, it’s down to just $299 as part of the Prime Day deals, saving you $30 off the usual price. It’s a small but significant saving for an already well-priced tablet and easily one of the highlights of the Prime Day tablet deals. Here’s a look at why you need the Apple iPad 10.2 in your life.

Why you should buy the iPad 10.2

One of the more attractive Prime Day iPad deals around, the iPad 10.2 offers tremendous value for the price. While it might not be the fastest iPad around anymore, this is an iPad Prime Day deal that will appeal to the whole family. That’s thanks to the iPad 10.2 being one of the best tablets for kids. It’s extremely capable and offers access to an extensive range of apps and games. It has a gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone support so whether your kid is streaming their favorite shows or playing a game via Apple Arcade, the action is going to look great.

Alongside that, the iPad 10.2 has an A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. While that’s no longer the fastest processor amongst the best iPads, it’s still highly usable and reliable. It’s capable of ensuring you can multitask reasonably well while still offering up to 10 hours of battery life. Along with all that, the iPad 10.2 has an 8MP wide back camera and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support. The back camera is a little weak for anything other than necessary snaps but the front lens is great for video calls. Center Stage means that the camera is smart enough to keep you the focus of any video call, keeping you central in your image, even when you’re moving around a lot. It’s a great way to be more professional without having to put in much effort. Stereo speakers means you can hear others clearly as well.

Elsewhere, the iPad 10.2 has some useful bonuses that make it a more attractive proposition amongst the best tablets. For instance, there’s Touch ID support so you can use Apple Pay as well as avoid having to manually enter too many passwords. The iPad 10.2 also has support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard so you can type more easily, as well as sketch out designs with this iPad. The iPad 10.2 might not be as exceptional as other iPads out there but at this price, it’s easily a highly attractive iPad Prime Day deal.

Editors' Recommendations