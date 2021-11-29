There is no better time during the year to shop for a new tablet than right now, what with all of the best Cyber Monday deals happening currently. Amazon has jumped right in with a massive 50% discount on a fantastic tablet: You can now get a Fire HD 8 tablet for just $45, down from $90, meaning a discount of $45. That’s right — for a limited time, this tablet is 50% off, but such a deal won’t last long. Below, we’ll highlight some of the reasons why this tablet is not just cheap but also miles ahead of the competition. You’ll never find it cheaper than it is right now, so make sure to snap it up before it’s gone.

Out of the sea of the best Cyber Monday tablet deals happening right now, we fished out this amazing catch: Amazon Fire HD 8 at a ridiculously low price. Equipped with everything you might want from a premium tablet, this useful device has plenty to offer. It comes in four stylish colors that will suit every person’s individual tastes. It’s thin and portable, but also still equipped with an 8-inch display that lets you engage in various forms of entertainment without having to squint at a small screen. The screen is vibrant and bright, perfect for reading outdoors, watching movies, and playing games.

Even the best cheap tablets sometimes aren’t too speedy, but the Fire HD 8 doesn’t suffer from bad performance. Made 30% faster than the previous generation and equipped with a 2.0GHz quad-core processor, this is a tablet that will run every app smoothly. It also has 2GB of RAM, further adding to its already great performance, and twice the storage of previous Fire tablets to store all your files. You can get 32GB or 64GB internal storage built-in or extend it up to a whopping 1TB with the use of a microSD card. Fire HD 8 offers up to 12 hours of battery life and can be fully recharged in just five hours via its USB-C port.

This tablet is your gateway to a whole world of amazing apps. Movies and TV shows are at your fingertips thanks to Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, and many more — not to mention YouTube. If you’re into mobile gaming, you’ll love the Game Mode of the Fire HD 8 which disables distractions and lets you game on in peace. You can also use it to play all of your favorite tunes via Spotify, Pandora, or another music player. Being an Amazon tablet, this device is fully compatible with Alexa, which means you can control it just by voice. Last but not least, browse through Kindle books and sink into a comfy chair for some downtime reading.

If you’ve got a bit more money to spare, you can always browse through our Cyber Monday iPad deals first, including discounts on the Apple iPad Air we’ve previously reviewed and loved. But remember — deals like this amazing 50% discount on the Amazon Fire HD 8, bringing it from $90 down to $45, just don’t happen every day. Get it now before others do because it won’t stay long.

