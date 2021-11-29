  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Don’t buy just any cheap tablet on Cyber Monday 2021 — buy THIS

Monica J. White
By
A person holding the Fire HD 8 tablet.

There is no better time during the year to shop for a new tablet than right now, what with all of the best Cyber Monday deals happening currently. Amazon has jumped right in with a massive 50% discount on a fantastic tablet: You can now get a Fire HD 8 tablet for just $45, down from $90, meaning a discount of $45. That’s right — for a limited time, this tablet is 50% off, but such a deal won’t last long. Below, we’ll highlight some of the reasons why this tablet is not just cheap but also miles ahead of the competition. You’ll never find it cheaper than it is right now, so make sure to snap it up before it’s gone.

Out of the sea of the best Cyber Monday tablet deals happening right now, we fished out this amazing catch: Amazon Fire HD 8 at a ridiculously low price. Equipped with everything you might want from a premium tablet, this useful device has plenty to offer. It comes in four stylish colors that will suit every person’s individual tastes. It’s thin and portable, but also still equipped with an 8-inch display that lets you engage in various forms of entertainment without having to squint at a small screen. The screen is vibrant and bright, perfect for reading outdoors, watching movies, and playing games.

Even the best cheap tablets sometimes aren’t too speedy, but the Fire HD 8 doesn’t suffer from bad performance. Made 30% faster than the previous generation and equipped with a 2.0GHz quad-core processor, this is a tablet that will run every app smoothly. It also has 2GB of RAM, further adding to its already great performance, and twice the storage of previous Fire tablets to store all your files. You can get 32GB or 64GB internal storage built-in or extend it up to a whopping 1TB with the use of a microSD card. Fire HD 8 offers up to 12 hours of battery life and can be fully recharged in just five hours via its USB-C port.

This tablet is your gateway to a whole world of amazing apps. Movies and TV shows are at your fingertips thanks to Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, and many more — not to mention YouTube. If you’re into mobile gaming, you’ll love the Game Mode of the Fire HD 8 which disables distractions and lets you game on in peace. You can also use it to play all of your favorite tunes via Spotify, Pandora, or another music player. Being an Amazon tablet, this device is fully compatible with Alexa, which means you can control it just by voice. Last but not least, browse through Kindle books and sink into a comfy chair for some downtime reading.

If you’ve got a bit more money to spare, you can always browse through our Cyber Monday iPad deals first, including discounts on the Apple iPad Air we’ve previously reviewed and loved. But remember — deals like this amazing 50% discount on the Amazon Fire HD 8, bringing it from $90 down to $45, just don’t happen every day. Get it now before others do because it won’t stay long.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

This Surface Laptop 4 Cyber Monday deal won't disappoint -- save $200!

microsoft surface laptop 3 gaming surfacelaptop3 4

HP laptop Cyber Monday deals have landed -- from $150

hp 27xi logo macro

Get this MSI 27-inch gaming monitor for $188 for Cyber Monday

MSI Optix G272 27-inch full HD gaming monitor on a white background.

Best Cyber Monday deals 2021: 200+ deals from $25

Save $160 on this Blink 5-Camera Home Security Kit for Cyber Monday

amazon pre prime day deals on blink xt outdoor security cameras xt2 smart camera 1 kit 3

This bundle is the best Oculus Quest 2 Cyber Monday deal today

A person wearing and using an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset in front of a gray background.

Gaming PC Cyber Monday deals drop this HP desktop to just $550

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

Best Cyber Monday security camera deals 2021: Deals to buy today

arlo drops hub pro 4 ultra 2 cameras image b

This 40-inch TV is down to just $180 for Cyber Monday 2021

best qled tv deals 65 inch insignia f50 series 4k feature

This huge Instant air fryer is only $79 at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10 quart air fryer oven with light on and rotisserie in.

LG C1 OLED TV just got a $200 price cut for Cyber Monday 2021

LG-C1-OLED-TV-Black-Friday-Feature in living room.

Get this HP touchscreen Chromebook for $169 for Cyber Monday

hp chromebook 11 6 deal best buy back to school sale 2020

Walmart is practically giving away this Keurig for Cyber Monday

walmart is practically giving away this keurig for cyber monday 2021 deal