Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock — and who are we to judge, it might be quite comfy — you’re probably aware that Prime Day is happening on July 12 and 13. In case you weren’t aware, this is one of the biggest sale days of the year, where you’ll find everything from the latest tech to small appliances for sale, with some great Prime Day deals around.

So if you’re in the market for a new tablet, laptop, or other small appliance, stop right there! Don’t buy a laptop, tablet, or anything this weekend, as whatever you’re after is likely to be cheaper during Prime Day.

Eyeing a new iPad?

Perhaps you’re in the market for a new iPad? The best Prime Day iPad deals usually include plenty of Apple bargains. Whether you’re eyeing a 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro or have your heart set on a shiny new iPad Air 5, you’re unlikely to find a cheaper deal on an iPad than during the Prime Day sale.

Perhaps it’s the base iPad that has attracted your attention. With its A13 chip and 10.2-inch screen, it’s already the cheapest way to enjoy an iPad, but it could be even cheaper this Prime Day. Or maybe you’re hoping to find the iPad Mini on sale, a great option if you want something more compact for travel.

If you do spot a tempting deal, snap it up quickly. Stock is limited and the best deals sell out fast — and once they’re gone, they’re gone. Don’t hold out in hope of a cheaper deal tomorrow, as that’s unlikely to happen. What’s more likely is the deal will end and you’ll be left disappointed.

Lusting after a new laptop?

If it’s a new laptop you’re looking for, do we have some great Prime Day laptop deals for you. If you need a new Chromebook for college, or are after a MacBook Pro for productivity, you’re sure to find some amazing deals. Perhaps you’re looking for a new gaming laptop from brands like Dell or Acer, but you don’t want to blow the budget. Prime Day is the best time to bag a bargain on not just a gaming laptop but also all the gaming accessories you could ever need, from headsets and mice to keyboards.

Again, don’t wait around once you find a deal that seems too good to be true. If you wait too long, the deal could sell out or end, and you’ll be left laptop-less. It’s best to jump on any deals you find then and there, to avoid disappointment.

Where do I find the best Prime Day deals?

Scouring the internet for all the best deals is time-consuming, and who’s got the time? Well, we do, and we’ve gathered together all the best Prime Day deals in one place for you, so you’re unlikely to find a better deal elsewhere. If you do bag one of these great deals and later find a better deal elsewhere, you can grab the new deal, then cancel your original order, or, if the item has already shipped, just return it for a refund. Simple!

