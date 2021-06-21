Walmart has launched a four-day sales event of its own, called Deals for Days, to rival today’s Prime Day deals. Walmart’s Deals for Days, which will run until June 23, is posing as a challenge to Amazon’s Prime Day with significant discounts across the retailer’s many categories of products.

If you’d like to start your shopping ahead of Prime Day, here are 15 (unofficial) Walmart Prime Day deals that you can take advantage of right now as part of its Deals for Day event. It’s unclear if all these offers will be better than what Amazon has in store for shoppers, but if there’s a difference, it likely wouldn’t be by much.

Roku Express 4K+ — $29, was $39

To bring a smooth streaming experience with 4K picture and vivid HDR color to a non-smart TV, you can’t go wrong with the Roku Express 4K+, which is very easy to install and set up. The streaming stick is available for just $29, after a $10 discount to its original price of $39.

Google Nest Mini — $29, was $49

The second-generation Google Nest Mini improves upon an already good smart speaker, with faster responses, richer sound, and compatibility with thousands of smart home devices. It’s available with a $20 discount that lowers its price to an even more affordable $29 from $49, giving you the chance to buy multiples to install around your house.

Instant Pot Viva — $59, was $99

The perks of owning an Instant Pot are no longer a secret, and the Instant Pot Viva, one of the brand’s latest offerings, upgrades most of the features of the popular multi-cooker. Walmart is selling the kitchen companion for just $59, which is $40 off its original price of $99.

Chefman TurboFry XL — $69, was $99

The Chefman TurboFry XL is an air fryer with a capacity of 8 quarts, which will allow you to quickly prepare meals for the whole family. Because it doesn’t use oil, you’ll be able to cook healthier dishes with this air fryer that’s available for just $69, down $30 from its original price of $99.

Apple TV 4K — $99, was $169

Enjoy an extremely intuitive interface on a set-top box that offers 4K HDR picture and Siri integration with the Apple TV 4K, which also supports the most popular streaming service apps. The streaming device is available from Walmart with a $70 discount, bringing its price down to just $99 from $169.

Beats Solo Pro — $149, was $228

The Beats Solo Pro are comfortable wireless headphones that feature pure active noise canceling so you can get lost in the music that you’re listening to or the movies that you’re watching. You can buy them from Walmart at $79 off its original price of $228, for a discounted price of $149.

Samsung Chromebook 4 — $159, was $199

The Samsung Chromebook 4, which offers all the benefits of owning a Chromebook such as snappy performance because of low overhead, features an 11.6-inch screen, and is powered by the Intel Celeron N4000 processor and 4GB of RAM. It’s available from Walmart with a $40 discount to its original price of $199, making it even more affordable at just $159.

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $169, was $199

Apple fans looking for a budget smartwatch should go with the Apple Watch Series 3, which offers excellent voice controls, limitless customization options, and superb fitness tracking. The 38mm, GPS version of the wearable device, which remains relevant despite the launch of newer models, is currently $30 off at Walmart, lowering its price to $169 from $199.

Hisense 40-inch FHD Roku TV — $178, was $228

This Hisense TV’s 40-inch screen with 1080p resolution offers clear and vivid pictures, while the built-in Roku TV platform makes it easy to search for and discover new content to consume. If you want this TV in your living room, you can buy it from Walmart at $50 off, bringing its price down to $178 from its original price of $228.

Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge — $179, was $299

The Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge, a differently colored version of the Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge, features home mapping so it knows where to clean in your home using its ultra-strong 2000Pa of suction power. You can also use the Eufy app to control it, and check the parts of the house that were cleaned. The robot vacuum is available from Walmart with a $120 discount, bringing its price down to $179 from its original price of $299.

Apple AirPods Pro — $197, was $219

Apple improves upon its AirPods with the AirPods Pro, which introduce noise canceling capabilities for undisturbed listening, customizable silicone ear tips for a more comfortable fit, and IPX4 water resistance that protects them from sudden downpours of rain and sweaty workouts. You can buy the wireless earbuds from Walmart for $197, after a $22 discount to their original price of $219.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 — $200, was $280

If you want a smartwatch but you’re worried that it won’t be compatible with your rugged lifestyle, then the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is the wearable device for you because it will be able to keep up with your adventures. The durable smartwatch with fitness tracking features is available from Walmart with an $80 discount, bringing its price down to $200 from its original price of $280.

LG UltraGear 32-inch QHD Monitor — $249, was $349

This 32-inch LG UltraGear monitor offers a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, for an immersive gaming experience, with support for AMD’s FreeSync technology that eliminates screen tearing and stuttering. If you need this gaming monitor, you can purchase it with a $100 discount from Walmart, which lowers its price to $249 from its original price of $349.

Apple iPad Mini — $329, was $399

Apple’s fifth-generation iPad Mini is equipped with a gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina display, a camera with augmented reality applications, and Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, which enables speedy performance. The tablet, which also supports the Apple Pencil 2, is currently available for $329, after Walmart’s $70 discount to its original price of $399.

Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook — $399, was $419

The Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook features a 15.6-inch LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for storage. Gateway also promises up to 10 hours of battery life for the very portable machine. If the laptop’s perfect for you, Walmart is currently offering a $20 discount to its original price of $419, bringing it down to $399.

