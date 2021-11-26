If you need to upgrade the display of your desktop PC, then Dell has the best 27-inch monitor Black Friday deal you can buy right now. This Black Friday deal knocks the price of the Dell 27-inch monitor down to just $175, saving you 75 bucks. The best Black Friday deals are in full swing, so there’s no time to waste if your workstation could use an upgrade, and of all the Black Friday monitor deals on tap today, this 27-inch Dell SE2722H might be our favorite.

Everybody knows Dell for its workhorse Windows PCs, but this brand also makes some of the best monitors on the market in 2021. The Dell SE2722H is a solid, no-frills display that offers a lot of value (especially at this price). Its 27-inch 1080p panel is a nice size if you want something larger than standard 21- to 24-inch monitors but one of the best ultra-wide monitors would be too much for your workspace — and too much for your wallet!

The Dell SE2722H 27-inch monitor sports a nice, slim-bezel design with even LED edge-lighting. Its slim housing also has a built-in power supply, so you don’t have any power brick to deal with like you with many other displays. The panel can be adjusted up or down on its stand, and you can tilt it between -5 degrees to +21 degrees to dial in the perfect viewing angle. It’s also compatible with VESA mounts if you have another mounting setup you prefer to use.

The Dell SE2722H isn’t one of the best gaming monitors by any stretch, but with a 75Hz refresh rate via HDMI and AMD FreeSync technology, it’s not a bad pick for a work monitor that you can also use for some light, casual gaming. FreeSync reduces annoyances such as stuttering and screen-tearing (a problem where the picture loses horizontal sync, making it look “torn”) during fast-paced action scenes — a nice feature to see on a budget monitor like this.

That means the Dell SE2722H display, while built for work, can also handle some entertainment when you’re off the clock and ready to kick back for a while. Dell’s built-in ComfortView feature also reduces harsh blue and white light in the evening hours, reducing eye strain and helping you wind down for the day. All in all, this is a great all-around desktop display and the best 27-inch monitor Black Friday deal up for grabs today at a very affordable $175.

When does this 27-inch monitor Black Friday deal end?

While Dell doesn’t provide an exact end date for this 27-inch monitor Black Friday deal, we’ve learned a few things from prior years that might give you an idea. First, since this is Black Friday deal, there’s a good chance it won’t continue into the weekend. On top of that, Dell probably has a limited number of these monitors in stock for this particular deal, so the longer you wait, the likelier it is that these deals will be sold out. With so many people buying PCs or computer parts over the holiday season, you can expect high-quality monitors like this one to be in high-demand as well. That’s why we think this deal will only last until the end of the day, or possibly even earlier.

If this 27-inch monitor Black Friday deal is precisely the upgrade you’ve been looking for, then we strongly suggest buying it right now. This deal could be gone at any time during the day, either because Dell decides to pull the plug or they’ve run out of monitors to sell. If you manage to find a better deal on a 27-inch monitor later today, you can always cancel your order since it probably won’t be processed yet. Go to Dell’s website right now and start getting more productive with this fantastic 27-inch monitor Black Friday deal.

Should you shop this 27-inch monitor Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

There’s a chance that the price of the Dell SE2722H will go lower on Cyber Monday, but it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this Black Friday deal from Dell if you want to purchase the 27-inch monitor. That’s because what usually happens is that Black Friday deals are rebranded as Cyber Monday deals, depending on what is still available. Waiting for bigger discounts on Cyber Monday opens you up to the risk of missing out on the offers for the Dell SE2722H due to depleted stocks.

What you should do is to purchase the 27-inch Dell monitor on Black Friday to secure it, but keep an eye out for any new offers that may appear on Cyber Monday. If you don’t see any better deals, then at least you’re sure that the Dell SE2722H is on its way to you. If there’s a lower price, you can cancel your purchase from Black Friday to take advantage of the new deal.

