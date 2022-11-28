 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t miss your chance to get AirPods for $79 for Cyber Monday

Noah McGraw
By
AirPods 2 Charging Case opened on a table.

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday deals are here to give you another shot at saving some cash if you missed out on certain offers. If you’ve been holding off on buying wireless earbuds because of the price, wait no further. From the ongoing Cyber Monday AirPods deals, you can grab the second-generation AirPods for only $79 at Amazon. That’s a 50% discount off their usual price of $159, but you need to hurry because similar deals are sold out. Don’t let the last major shopping event of the year pass without buying the wireless earbuds, to make sure that you get them before the holiday season.

Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
Cyber Monday TV Deals
See All Cyber Monday Deals

Why you should buy AirPods 2

The original AirPods brought on a revolution in wireless headphones. Every audio company out there has a pair of AirPods knockoffs by now. The AirPods 2 aren’t the newest or the fanciest model of the breakthrough earbuds anymore — the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro 2 came out earlier this year — but they’re still solid earbuds that are well deserving of the hype. Their proudest feature is how convenient they are. They’re very small and completely wireless, so once you they’re in your ears you can basically forget about them. Even the charging experience is wireless thanks to the charging case. you can get about five hours of battery life from the AirPods on their own, but a total of 24 hours when you recharge them using the case. That means no more struggling to find an outlet when you’re on the go.

If you have an iPhone, getting AirPods are a no-brainer. They meld right into the Apple suite of products with the interconnectivity that Apple is known for. Pairing an iPhone with AirPods gives you some nice bonus features, like the ability to share a song between two sets of AirPods and having Siri read your text messages. The AirPods 2 have in-ear detection, so songs and videos will automatically pause when you take the buds out of your ears. And let’s not forget the most important thing about them: they sound great. They use Apple’s H1 chip to do their computing and sound processing, which keeps the treble bright and the bass punchy.

Related

Right now you can grab the second-generation AirPods for only $79 at Amazon. That’s 50% off their full price of $159. Grab them while they’re still available. Cyber Monday might be your last chance this year for such a steep price cut.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Cyber Monday is your last chance to get an iPhone for $99
The front of the iPhone SE (2020).
This is the best OLED TV Cyber Monday deal we’ve found
An LG B2 OLED 4K Smart TV attached to a wall above an entertainment center in a living room.
Don’t mind refurbished? This Samsung Chromebook is $59 today
The Samsung Chromebook 4+ on an outdoor table.
Fitbit Versa 4 Cyber Monday deal drops the smartwatch to $150
fitbit versa 4 deal walmart november 2022 lifestyle
Microsoft Cyber Monday deals: Surface Laptop 5, Xbox Series S
Best Cyber Monday Microsoft Surface Deals
Searching for a Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal? Buy this NOW
A side view of an Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop on a white background.
Get Bose’s answer to AirPods Pro for $179 for Cyber Monday
A man wear the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds.
Save $100 on Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for Cyber Monday
A woman wearing the Bose QuietComfort 45 around her neck.
Need a PS5 controller? This Cyber Monday deal has you covered
Geoff Keighley holding DualSense.
This 70-inch 4K TV is $450 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.
Fitbit Cyber Monday Deals: Save on Sense 2, Charge 5, and Versa 2
Fall 22 Fitbit lineup inlcuding Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3.
Alienware Cyber Monday deals: Gaming laptops, PCs, monitors
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals: Roomba, Shark, Roborock
Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum