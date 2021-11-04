Don’t wait until Black Friday to buy a 70-inch TV — shop NOW

Give the gift of immersive picture quality this holiday season with some of the best Black Friday deals on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re using the holiday sales as an opportunity to upgrade your own TV, add a new one to your man cave or family room, or giving it as a gift to your partner or child, make sure you get a great deal by shopping the Black Friday TV deals that are kicking off early this year. Much like last year, we expect to see some supply chain issues, especially on the most popular products from Sony, Samsung, Vizio, and other top brands. This means that the earlier you can shop, the better, as stock may be limited, even at major retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.

Finding the right TV for your space is important. Whether you’re gaming by yourself or watching the big game with friends, more is usually better when it comes to TV screens. A 70-inch TV is plenty large enough to give you exquisite details and incredible picture quality, so everything you watch can become an immersive experience.

This year, Black Friday deals and sales seem to be starting a little earlier than usual. This means that it’s a great year to get your shopping done early! If you’re looking for 70-inch TV deals, then start shopping now. There are plenty of deals that have started early from major retailers, with discounts both in stores and online. However, we predict that supplies may be limited this year, so you may want to hurry and grab the model you want when you see it on sale sometime in the next two weeks.

It’s a good idea to snag the TV you want as soon as possible instead of waiting for the best deal during Black Friday or Cyber Monday. What’s the point in saving a few dollars if you have to wait a few months for it to arrive? Make sure that the gifts you need are under the tree on Christmas morning and not stuck in a shipping container somewhere in the Pacific Ocean.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations