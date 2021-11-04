  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Don’t wait until Black Friday to buy a gaming laptop — shop NOW

Aaron Mamiit
By

This year’s Black Friday deals have arrived, which means that gamers are preparing their wallets to spend on upgrades and new additions to their arsenal. If you’re one of them, you shouldn’t be settling for Black Friday laptop deals — aim for Black Friday gaming laptop deals, so that you’ll purchase a machine that can keep up with the rigorous requirements of modern video games. You shouldn’t wait until Black Friday to start shopping though, as there are many early Black Friday deals that are already available.

Last year’s Black Friday was plagued with supply chain issues, and we expect the same problems to resurface in this year’s edition of the shopping holiday. If you wait until Black Friday to purchase a new gaming laptop, especially if you’re planning to buy a popular model like the ones in Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops, there’s a high chance that you won’t get it in time for the holidays. This is a shame if you’re planning to give it as a gift to a loved one, or even to yourself. To avoid this, you should buy a gaming laptop now from one of the early Black Friday deals that retailers have already rolled out.

There’s also the possibility that the gaming laptop that you prefer will go on backorder before Black Friday, at which point you won’t even be sure if you’ll get it within the year. Products from popular manufacturers, such as Dell and its Alienware brand, Razer, and Asus, usually sell out within Black Friday — sometimes within the first few hours of the shopping holiday. To secure stocks of the gaming laptop that you prefer, you should purchase the model that you want as soon as possible.

The discounts on gaming laptops may increase as Black Friday nears, but compared to the early Black Friday deals that are currently available, the extra savings will only be for a few dollars. There’s no sense in waiting for lower prices when there’s a higher chance that stocks of the gaming laptop that you want will run out. If you see an offer that you like from the early Black Friday gaming laptop deals, don’t hesitate. Finalize your purchase right away, or else you might regret it.

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,600 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake. more
Buy at Amazon
With rebate

Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptop (11th-Gen Core i5, RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$869 $1,199
Score a very worthy discount on the high-end Gigabyte G5 15-inch gaming laptop. With hardware like this and a 144Hz display, this thing could be the last PC you'll need for years to come. more
Buy at Newegg

Lenovo Legion 5 15-Inch Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7, RTX 3050Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,050
This laptop is built for serious gaming. From Minecraft to the latest AAA titles, the new RTX-equipped Lenovo Legion 5 can tackle it all with ease. more
Buy at Amazon
1440p Display

Asus ROG Zephyrus QHD Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 9, RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,550 $1,850
This Asus ROG Zephyrus laptop can handle demanding games with its beefy GPU. This laptop also boasts a 165Hz QHD display for smooth, high-FPS gaming. more
Buy at Best Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop (Core i5, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD/1TB HDD)

$649 $749
This true 15-Inch gaming laptop has the hardware to back it up, along with great build quality, an understated design, a 120Hz display, and thermals to help keep it cool while you play hard. more
Buy at B&H Photo
Use eCoupon WSDOORBUSTERS

Lenovo ThinkPad T15g 4K Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$2,639 $4,989
The classically inspired ThinkPad T14 isn’t made to win visual design awards. It’s made to work; boasting great hardware that can easily handle heavy workloads and even gaming. more
Buy at Lenovo
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

This Samsung Chromebook is ONLY $87 at Walmart for Black Friday

Samsung Chromebook on a white background.

Walmart’s Deals for Days Black Friday event has started — What to buy today

walmart marquee outside the store.

Shure’s first true wireless earbuds focus on music and call quality

Shure Aonic Free in charging case.

SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts can’t use Crew Dragon toilet on trip home

SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Boeing gets permission for Starlink-like internet-from-space project

The Boeing logo on a smartphone screen.

Instagram link previews have finally returned to Twitter

An Instagram preview showing on Twitter.

Best home gym deals for November 2021

nordictrack treadmill rower amazon cyber monday sale 2019

Best drone deals for November 2021: DJI, Potensic, Holy Stone and more

dji mavic air review 8

Best dash cam deals for November 2021: Vantrue, Garmin, Anker, and more

Rexing V1 dash cam

The best Instant Pot accessories for 2021

best instant pot accessories chili

Best NordicTrack home fitness and exercise equipment deals for November 2021

NordicTrack Fusion CST

Best Bowflex and fitness equipment deals for November 2021

best bowflex deals

Working out at home? These are the best total gyms for home use for November 2021

home gym total system multifunction