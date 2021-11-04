Don’t wait until Black Friday to buy a gaming laptop — shop NOW

This year’s Black Friday deals have arrived, which means that gamers are preparing their wallets to spend on upgrades and new additions to their arsenal. If you’re one of them, you shouldn’t be settling for Black Friday laptop deals — aim for Black Friday gaming laptop deals, so that you’ll purchase a machine that can keep up with the rigorous requirements of modern video games. You shouldn’t wait until Black Friday to start shopping though, as there are many early Black Friday deals that are already available.

Last year’s Black Friday was plagued with supply chain issues, and we expect the same problems to resurface in this year’s edition of the shopping holiday. If you wait until Black Friday to purchase a new gaming laptop, especially if you’re planning to buy a popular model like the ones in Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops, there’s a high chance that you won’t get it in time for the holidays. This is a shame if you’re planning to give it as a gift to a loved one, or even to yourself. To avoid this, you should buy a gaming laptop now from one of the early Black Friday deals that retailers have already rolled out.

There’s also the possibility that the gaming laptop that you prefer will go on backorder before Black Friday, at which point you won’t even be sure if you’ll get it within the year. Products from popular manufacturers, such as Dell and its Alienware brand, Razer, and Asus, usually sell out within Black Friday — sometimes within the first few hours of the shopping holiday. To secure stocks of the gaming laptop that you prefer, you should purchase the model that you want as soon as possible.

The discounts on gaming laptops may increase as Black Friday nears, but compared to the early Black Friday deals that are currently available, the extra savings will only be for a few dollars. There’s no sense in waiting for lower prices when there’s a higher chance that stocks of the gaming laptop that you want will run out. If you see an offer that you like from the early Black Friday gaming laptop deals, don’t hesitate. Finalize your purchase right away, or else you might regret it.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations