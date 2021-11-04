  1. Deals
Don’t wait until Black Friday to buy an Amazon Echo Dot — Shop NOW

Vann Vicente
By
Plum Amazon Echo Dot on side table.

Black Friday deals have started. Every year, shoppers have a hard time getting the things they want on the day itself because of numerous supply chain issues. That’s why we recommend jumping on the holiday deals that are available right now instead of waiting for Black Friday. Many retailers are opting to start their holiday sales early, so as early as right now, you’ll find tons of tech gadgets and devices that are getting significant discounts. If you’re looking to buy a popular smart speaker like the Amazon Echo Dot, you should probably pick it up right now.

Even though you’ll probably find deeper discounts for Amazon Echo devices on the day itself, you should definitely consider picking one up now. Not only will you still be able to save money, but you also won’t have to wait for weeks to get your Amazon Echo Dot. While everyone will be frantically trying to check out on Black Friday, you’ll be listening to music on your new smart speaker.

In fact, if you wait for Black Friday Echo deals, there’s a chance you won’t be able to get the product in time for the holidays. If you’re getting it as a Christmas gift for your friends and family, then you might not be able to give it until January. We frequently see these extremely popular smart speakers go on backorder before Black Friday even starts. You don’t want to be stuck in a situation where you have a bunch of smart devices in your house but don’t have a speaker to control them.

Because of how popular Amazon Alexa-compatible speakers are, the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot almost always sell out on Black Friday. There’s nothing more disheartening than checking your cart on Black Friday and realizing that nothing you added is in stock. The supply chain issues from last year will likely persist to this year, so make sure to get your Echo Dot as soon as you can.

If you’re still on the fence, think about it this way. If you wait until Black Friday, you might save a few bucks. However, if you don’t get it in time — let’s say there are shipping delays or you have to wait for it to come back in stock — then all that waiting will seem kind of pointless. Pick it up now for a great discount, and enjoy using your new Echo Dot right away.

