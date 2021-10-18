Don’t wait until Black Friday to buy an iPad — shop NOW

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Black Friday deals are creeping up fast. While official Black Friday offers won’t start until Black Friday itself, many retailers are starting their sales seasons early in a bid to get you the best holiday shopping deals possible. It’s likely we’re going to see the same supply chain issues that we saw last year so it’s a smart move to plan ahead and get your holiday shopping finished as early as possible, all while taking advantage of the many early deals going on right now. With iPads in huge demand this holiday season, it’s seriously worth planning ahead.

See Black Friday iPad Deals at Amazon

See Black Friday iPad Deals at Best Buy

See Black Friday iPad Deals at Walmart

While the best Black Friday iPad deals are likely to occur on Black Friday itself as well as Cyber Monday, it’s a smart move to think about making a purchase right now. The best Black Friday tablet deals simply won’t last for long and with Apple products particularly highly sought after, you won’t want to miss out.

It’s incredibly likely this year that if you wait until Black Friday, your shiny new iPad won’t actually arrive in time for the holidays. Worst of all, we might even see them on backorder before Black Friday 2021 while Apple struggles to keep up with demand and other retailers see similar issues occur. After all, everyone loves to own one of the best tablets out there, right? That’s exactly what all iPads provide.

Combined with some great offers already out there, Apple products are unlikely to be much cheaper on Black Friday itself. Instead, at most, you may save $10 or $20 but miss out on actually getting to enjoy your new tablet any time soon.

Our advice? Buy now. iPads always sell out during sales season and go on backorder. With supply chain issues highly likely again this year, that backlog could turn quite substantial if you wait too long. Is it worth having to wait weeks for a brand new iPad all because you saved a few bucks? We don’t think so. Snap up the great offers going on right now and enjoy your new iPad sooner rather than later without having to worry about a thing.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations