Don’t wait until Black Friday to buy an iPad — shop NOW

By
iPad Pro on a desk with other Apple devices and accessories.
Dennis Brendel/Unsplash

Black Friday deals are creeping up fast. While official Black Friday offers won’t start until Black Friday itself, many retailers are starting their sales seasons early in a bid to get you the best holiday shopping deals possible. It’s likely we’re going to see the same supply chain issues that we saw last year so it’s a smart move to plan ahead and get your holiday shopping finished as early as possible, all while taking advantage of the many early deals going on right now. With iPads in huge demand this holiday season, it’s seriously worth planning ahead.

While the best Black Friday iPad deals are likely to occur on Black Friday itself as well as Cyber Monday, it’s a smart move to think about making a purchase right now. The best Black Friday tablet deals simply won’t last for long and with Apple products particularly highly sought after, you won’t want to miss out.

It’s incredibly likely this year that if you wait until Black Friday, your shiny new iPad won’t actually arrive in time for the holidays. Worst of all, we might even see them on backorder before Black Friday 2021 while Apple struggles to keep up with demand and other retailers see similar issues occur. After all, everyone loves to own one of the best tablets out there, right? That’s exactly what all iPads provide.

Combined with some great offers already out there, Apple products are unlikely to be much cheaper on Black Friday itself. Instead, at most, you may save $10 or $20 but miss out on actually getting to enjoy your new tablet any time soon.

Our advice? Buy now. iPads always sell out during sales season and go on backorder. With supply chain issues highly likely again this year, that backlog could turn quite substantial if you wait too long. Is it worth having to wait weeks for a brand new iPad all because you saved a few bucks? We don’t think so. Snap up the great offers going on right now and enjoy your new iPad sooner rather than later without having to worry about a thing.

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, 3rd Gen)

$629 $649
If you want the best and beefiest iPad around, the Pro is the one. You can score this third-gen model professionally refurbished in like new condition from the Apple Store for a very nice discount. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro Tablet (128GB, Wi-Fi, 9.7in) Silver (Renewed)

$300 $319
Save on this renewed iPad Pro with a 9.7-inch display and 128GB of storage. Wi-Fi only and comes with a 90-day guarantee. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad 9.7inch (Refurbished 2017 Model), Space Gray

$198 $200
Pre-owned with no visible defects and 80% or more of the original battery life. Refurbished Apple iPad with a 9.7-inch display, WiFi-only, 32GB storage in Space Gray. (2017 Model) more
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 2018 - Space Gray (Renewed)

$549 $570
Backed by a 90-day guarnantee, this Wi-Fi iPad Pro has an 11-inch display and 256GB of onboard storage. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 10.5-Inch Rose Gold ( Mid 2017) MQDY2LL/A (Renewed)

$337
Mid-2017 version of the Wi-Fi only iPad Pro. 64GB storage and a 10.5-inch diasplay. Up to 10 hours of battery life. 90-day guarantee. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple 9.7" iPad (Early 2018, 32GB, Wi-Fi Only, Space Gray) MR7F2LL/A (Renewed)

$217 $229
You can't tell it from new, says Amazon. Renewed Apple iPad with Wi-Fi ony has 32GB, and a 9.7-inch display. 90-day replacement guarantee. more
Buy at Amazon
