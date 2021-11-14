Even though Black Friday deals always feel like the best time to get the most in-demand electronic devices, that’s not always the case. While you’ll likely save a few bucks if you wait until Black Friday, the headache and stress that comes with it are just not worth it. Last year, tons of supply chain issues made it nearly impossible to get some of the most popular products, like Apple devices. If you look around right now, you’ll find that many retailers have slashed prices early on bestselling products in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. If you want to buy an Apple product like the Apple Pencil, consider getting it before the holiday rush through one of these early deals.

The Apple Pencil is one of the most popular Apple Black Friday deals, and it will likely be in high demand throughout the next few months. If you wait until Black Friday to get yours, it might not even get delivered in time for the holidays. There’s a chance they may even go on backorder before Black Friday arrives. If you wait any longer, you might not be able to use your Apple Pencil to get some drawings done during the holiday season.

As the Apple Pencil 2 brought big improvements over the previous generation, Apple’s iPad range continues to expand. In fact, Apple just introduced two new iPads, namely the iPad 2021 and iPad Mini 2021, earlier this year. That means you’ll likely see the demand for Apple Pencils at an all-time high. If you wait until Black Friday to pick one up, it might be too late, especially if you’re getting one as a gift for your loved ones.

The Apple Pencil sells out all the time, and this year will be no different. Supply chain issues have made the stock of top-tier electronic devices extremely thin, so even peripherals will be in short supply. If you want to get yours as soon as possible, consider ordering it a little earlier.

If you’re still on the fence about picking up the Apple Pencil, consider this. While shoppers are frantically trying to purchase items and find deals on Black Friday, you’ll be at home using your new Apple Pencil to make your next artistic masterpiece. Isn’t that a lovely idea? Don’t hold off on getting your Apple Pencil; pick it up now for a big discount to make sure you get it in time for the holidays.

