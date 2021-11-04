Don’t wait until Black Friday to buy a robot vacuum — Shop NOW

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best Black Friday deals are always top-of-mind for people looking to buy electronics around the holidays. However, it might not always be the best idea to wait until Black Friday to shop for everything. Last year, we saw many supply chain issues that made it extremely difficult to get some of the most in-demand products, especially household gadgets like robot vacuums. That’s why many online stores have decided to slash prices on tons of top-selling products and brands. If you’re interested in picking up home upgrades, you should get them as early as you can instead of waiting for Black Friday robot vacuum deals.

Sure, there will likely be bigger discounts on robot vacuums on Black Friday. However, the difference probably won’t be big enough to justify the long wait you might encounter to get your purchases. This is especially true if you’re planning to pick up a robot vacuum to use in your home. The longer you wait, the longer you’re breaking your back by manually vacuuming your floors.

With the number of companies offering work-from-home or hybrid arrangements, people are staying at home more than ever. This means that the demand for robot vacuums will probably remain high. If you wait until Black Friday to pick up the most popular robot vacuum brands, like Black Friday Roomba deals, then they likely won’t arrive in time for the holidays. They might even go on backorder before Black Friday.

Top robot vacuum brands like Roomba, Neato, and Eufy sell out on Black Friday nearly every year. You can already get the best robot vacuums right now for significant discounts, so why wait? You don’t want to be stuck in a situation where you’re still waiting for your order weeks after Black Friday, especially if you’re trying to get them before the holidays.

Still not sure if you should get a robot vacuum right now? Think about it this way. While everyone is trying to deal with stock-outs, back-ordered items, and website crashes on Black Friday, you’ll be asleep as your robot vacuum cleans your home. Don’t hold off your smart home upgrade until Black Friday. Get a robot vacuum right now at a great discount while there’s still plenty of them remaining.

