Don’t wait until Black Friday to buy a robot vacuum — Shop NOW

Vann Vicente
The best Black Friday deals are always top-of-mind for people looking to buy electronics around the holidays. However, it might not always be the best idea to wait until Black Friday to shop for everything. Last year, we saw many supply chain issues that made it extremely difficult to get some of the most in-demand products, especially household gadgets like robot vacuums. That’s why many online stores have decided to slash prices on tons of top-selling products and brands. If you’re interested in picking up home upgrades, you should get them as early as you can instead of waiting for Black Friday robot vacuum deals.

Sure, there will likely be bigger discounts on robot vacuums on Black Friday. However, the difference probably won’t be big enough to justify the long wait you might encounter to get your purchases. This is especially true if you’re planning to pick up a robot vacuum to use in your home. The longer you wait, the longer you’re breaking your back by manually vacuuming your floors.

With the number of companies offering work-from-home or hybrid arrangements, people are staying at home more than ever. This means that the demand for robot vacuums will probably remain high. If you wait until Black Friday to pick up the most popular robot vacuum brands, like Black Friday Roomba deals, then they likely won’t arrive in time for the holidays. They might even go on backorder before Black Friday.

Top robot vacuum brands like Roomba, Neato, and Eufy sell out on Black Friday nearly every year. You can already get the best robot vacuums right now for significant discounts, so why wait? You don’t want to be stuck in a situation where you’re still waiting for your order weeks after Black Friday, especially if you’re trying to get them before the holidays.

Still not sure if you should get a robot vacuum right now? Think about it this way. While everyone is trying to deal with stock-outs, back-ordered items, and website crashes on Black Friday, you’ll be asleep as your robot vacuum cleans your home. Don’t hold off your smart home upgrade until Black Friday. Get a robot vacuum right now at a great discount while there’s still plenty of them remaining.

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

$380 $600
Roborock's S6 Pure is both a robot vacuum and a mop, equipped with precision navigation, multifloor mapping, and selective room cleaning, providing a convenient and powerful clean for all floor types more
Buy at Amazon

Eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum

$388 $550
This robovac can be trusted to keep your floors sparkling and dust-free with its ability to vacuum and mop. You can even set virtual boundaries and opt for a customized clean. more
Buy at Amazon

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum

$360 $430
The S4 Max combines powerful 2000Pa suction with advanced navigation and room mapping, guaranteeing it won't miss a spot in your home. Its long battery life lets you schedule it and forget it. more
Buy at Walmart

iRobot Braava Jet M6 (6110) Ultimate Robot Mop

$400 $450
Make cleaning easy and convenient with this Braava Jet M6 that tells you where and when to clean. Its Precision Jet Spray helps in tackling sticky messes even in multiple rooms and larger spaces. more
Buy at Amazon

Dreame D9 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

$255 $370
This machine is a lot more than your typical robotic vacuum cleaner -- it can mop too! Keep the whole house sparkling with optimized floor mapping and a 150-minute runtime between charges. more
Buy at Amazon

Shark AI VACMOP Robot Vacuum and Mop

$299 $480
Get two floor-cleaning robots in one with the Shark AI VacMop. This model combines powerful sucking and mopping with floor and room navigation, as well as object detection. more
Buy at Walmart
