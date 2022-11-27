Don’t wait until tomorrow to shop these 5 Cyber Monday deals

If you missed out on Black Friday deals or are hanging around to see if Cyber Monday has something better in store, you can get started early, as Cyber Monday deals have already started at many retailers. Among them are discounts on TVs and iPads, on smartphones and laptops. And while we’ve rounded up five of the best Cyber Monday deals ready to shop, one drawback is that there’s a limited amount of stock available for each offer. You’ll need to act quickly to claim any one of these Cyber Monday deals, so act quickly if you see something you like.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) — $99, was $149

Even though the iPhone SE (2022) is out, the 2020 model still holds up. In fact, the iPhone SE (2020) has the sleek design from a few years ago that a lot of people still prefer today. It also makes for one of the best Cyber Monday phone deals today. You can take family photos in portrait mode with both the rear and front-facing cameras, and the high-resolution cameras make it a great option for videoconferencing and chatting with friends via FaceTime. The 4.7-inch screen is great for scrolling through all of your favorite social media and internet outlets and is great for recording 4K video as well. This iPhone SE is made for talk, text, and data plans from Straight Talk, which offers nationwide coverage on America’s largest and most dependable networks. You can also compare the iPhone SE (2022) and iPhone SE (2020) if you’re not sure which model is best for you.

Asus E410 laptop — $100, was $250

It’s not often you can find a laptop for just $100, let alone one made by one of the best laptop brands. The Asus E410 is a 14-inch laptop that comes in at exactly that price, which makes it one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available today. It’s an incredibly portable device that still is able to pack some power with an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM. It’s capable of reaching up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, which gives you the flexibility to work or play anywhere without having to track down an outlet throughout the day. The Asus E410 comes with Windows 11S, which has all of the newest and latest Windows features.

Microsoft Xbox Series S — $250, was $300

The Microsoft Xbox Series S brings next-generation gaming adventures to your home theater and gaming worlds. It has thousands of games ready to play from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look better than ever. You can also watch all of your favorite entertainment through its built-in streaming apps. The benefit of the Series S is that it’s entirely digital, meaning there’s no need for discs or game cartridges. The Xbox Series X and Series S are comparable gaming platforms, with the Series S model discounted here being a more affordable option. This discounted Xbox Series S model comes with a 512GB hard drive and includes an available discount on an additional controller.

Apple iPad (2021) — $270, was $329

If you’re in search of a new tablet but don’t need the heft or high price point of the Apple iPad Pro, the Apple iPad (2021) is a much more affordable option and is one of the best Cyber Monday iPad deals you’ll find today. It’s a very capable iPad, as it has all-day battery life, the Apple A13 Bionic chip, and an immersive 10.2-inch Retina display. All of this makes the iPad a great device for creating, interacting with the digital world, and for sitting down for an evening of movie watching. This Wi-Fi-only model comes in Space Gray with 64GB of internal storage, which is typically plenty for most tablet users’ needs.

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED TV — $550, was $700

A discount on a 65-inch 4K TV that can compete with some of the best QLED TVs on the market is a pretty easy call for one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals, and the TCL 5-Series is a great option if you’re looking to go large with your home theater. The 65-inch screen utilizes QLED technology to produce more than a billion colors with supreme color accuracy, better brightness, and wide volume. This matches the format used by most cinema screens and Hollywood content creators. It’s also a good TV for gaming, and because it’s a smart TV, it comes with easy voice controls with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant, and has access to streaming services built in.

