Take $40 off the durable, water-resistant Beats Tour2 in-ear headphones

There are a ton of different pairs of earbuds on the market today, and if you’re reading this, chances are good that you’ve been using whatever cheap in-ear headphones came with your device when you listen to your music on the go. If it’s time for an upgrade, now’s the perfect chance to score a deal on the excellent Beats Tour2 in-ear headphones, which are currently on sale from B&H.

The Beats Tour2 headphones are purpose-built for active lifestyles, with a rugged, moisture-resistant design that protects them from sweat and water splashes. The wingtip earpieces keep the headphones in your ears more securely than traditional earbuds during strenuous activities.

Along with their solid build quality, the Tour2 headphones deliver a full range of sound, with clear mids, crisp highs, and the punchy lows that the bass-heavy Beats lineup is known for. Three different pairs of wingtips and four pairs of eartips ensure the best fit and noise isolation. The wingtips are removable, allowing you to use the Tour2 headphones as regular earbuds if you prefer.

The RemoteTalk cable has convenient in-line controls with a built-in microphone, making it easy to control audio playback and take calls without having to remove your phone from your pocket. The cable also features a flat design that greatly improves the durability of the wiring and prevents the headphones from getting tangled. The audio cable is 4-feet long so you can stow your phone in your jacket or bag, while a cable management clip lets you keep the slack tied up and out of your way.

The Beats by Dre family of headphones can be quite expensive, and the Beats Tour2 are no exception at their usual price of $90. For a limited time, however, B&H has the Beats Tour2 in-ear headphones for just $50 in the vibrant Siren Red color, giving you a tidy discount of $40. A hard-shell carrying case is included as well.

B&H

Looking for more great deals on headphones and other electronics? Check out our deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite tech.