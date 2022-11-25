 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t miss this Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deal

Lucas Coll
By
The Dyson Airwrap hair multi-styler bundle in its case.

The Black Friday deals have landed, and if you’re after a Dyson Airwrap, you’re in luck. Right now, the Dyson Airwrap complete multi-styler bundle is available in the Vinca Blue/Rosé bundle is in stock for $600, and it’s the gorgeous limited edition Vinca Blue/Rosé color. On top of that, this limited edition bundle gives you a free storage case, travel wrap, paddle brush and cleaning brush, worth up $125. The bundle has everything you need for multiple hairstyles, lengths, and types, and if you’re looking for a high-end multi-styling tool, read on to learn more about why the Dyson Airwrap is the one you should buy.

Why you should buy the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler bundle

Most people probably know the Dyson brand as a maker of vacuum cleaners, fans, hand dryers, and the like, but home stylists immediately recognize this name as a producer of high-end hair care tools. The Dyson Airwrap is one such piece of equipment that deserves a place in your bathroom or styling station, and this bundle gives you the complete kit. It uses Dyson’s Coanda air technology rather than extreme heat, allowing you to create curls and waves or smooth and straighten hair without damaging it. The Coanda air technology also dries and styles your hair at the same time.

To achieve this, the Dyson Airwrap utilizes a 13-blade impeller that spins at up to 110,000 rpm. This produces the air pressure that creates the Coanda effect to dry and style hair without extreme heat. Along with that, the Airwrap features intelligent heat control that constantly tracks airflow temperature and creates the heating element to keep heat in check. The Aiwrap also produces negative ions to prevent static buildup in the hair as you use it.

Related

This complete Dyson Airwrap multi-style bundle includes 1.6-inch and 1.2-inch curling barrels that can create clockwise and counterclockwise curls. It also comes with the Coanda smoothing dryer, a multifunction attachment that dries and smooths hair. Its pre-style mode takes wet, freshly washed hair to damp, and then you can finish with the smoothing mode to tackle frizz and flyaways. The Airwrap bundle also comes with three brush attachments for shaping your hair: a firm smoothing brush, a soft smoothing brush, and a round volumizing brush.

Standalone deals don’t frequently pop up on these Dyson hair care tools, but this Airwrap bundle deal is a nice offer. For $600, you’re getting the complete Dyson Airwrap multi-styler kit in the gorgeous limited edition Vinca Blue/Rosé colorway, along with a free storage case and travel wrap, with a Rose Paddle Brush, detangling comb, and filter cleaning brush thrown in (worth $125), all for the same price as the standard bundle. This is the best price available right now for this bundle anywhere.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best Fitbit Black Friday deals: Fitbit Versa 4 and Charge 5
Lifestyle photo of the Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2.
Black Friday headphone deals: Bose QuietComfort 45, Sony WH-1000XM5
Best Black Friday Headphone Deals
Dell Black Friday Deals: Save on XPS 13, Alienware gaming PCs and more
Best Dell Black Friday Deals
Best Black Friday tablet deals: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab
Best Black Friday Tablet Deals
You can buy an Amazon Echo Dot for $15 today, because Black Friday
amazon offers 99 dot for auto renewal music unlimited subscription echo 3rd gen 0 and 1 month of 7 with 4
This 65-inch Sony 4K TV is under $700 at Best Buy for Black Friday
lg un7370puc samsung nu6080 sony x800h vizio v series 4k tv deals best buy pre memorial day sale
This Arlo 4-camera security kit is $150 off at Best Buy for Black Friday
The Arlo Essential Spotlight 4 outside in the elements.
Ninja Black Friday: Tracking the latest blender and air fryer deals
A woman roasts a chicken and air-fries French fries in the dual baskets of the Ninja Foodi DZ401 DualZone XL Air Fryer.
Save $150 on this Segway Electric Scooter for Black Friday
segway ninebot es2 electric kick scooter amazon deal
Apple iPad Mini just got a $100 discount for Black Friday
Person holding the iPad Mini 6 in hand.
Avoid this Black Friday gaming PC and buy this gaming laptop instead
Dell G15 gaming laptop with a game scene on the screen, on a grey background.
Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet for iPhone is 24% off for Black Friday
iPhone 12 magsafe leather wallet.
Apple Watch Black Friday deals: Save on Series 8 and Ultra
Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals 2022