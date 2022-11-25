Don’t miss this Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deal

The Black Friday deals have landed, and if you’re after a Dyson Airwrap, you’re in luck. Right now, the Dyson Airwrap complete multi-styler bundle is available in the Vinca Blue/Rosé bundle is in stock for $600, and it’s the gorgeous limited edition Vinca Blue/Rosé color. On top of that, this limited edition bundle gives you a free storage case, travel wrap, paddle brush and cleaning brush, worth up $125. The bundle has everything you need for multiple hairstyles, lengths, and types, and if you’re looking for a high-end multi-styling tool, read on to learn more about why the Dyson Airwrap is the one you should buy.

Why you should buy the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler bundle

Most people probably know the Dyson brand as a maker of vacuum cleaners, fans, hand dryers, and the like, but home stylists immediately recognize this name as a producer of high-end hair care tools. The Dyson Airwrap is one such piece of equipment that deserves a place in your bathroom or styling station, and this bundle gives you the complete kit. It uses Dyson’s Coanda air technology rather than extreme heat, allowing you to create curls and waves or smooth and straighten hair without damaging it. The Coanda air technology also dries and styles your hair at the same time.

To achieve this, the Dyson Airwrap utilizes a 13-blade impeller that spins at up to 110,000 rpm. This produces the air pressure that creates the Coanda effect to dry and style hair without extreme heat. Along with that, the Airwrap features intelligent heat control that constantly tracks airflow temperature and creates the heating element to keep heat in check. The Aiwrap also produces negative ions to prevent static buildup in the hair as you use it.

This complete Dyson Airwrap multi-style bundle includes 1.6-inch and 1.2-inch curling barrels that can create clockwise and counterclockwise curls. It also comes with the Coanda smoothing dryer, a multifunction attachment that dries and smooths hair. Its pre-style mode takes wet, freshly washed hair to damp, and then you can finish with the smoothing mode to tackle frizz and flyaways. The Airwrap bundle also comes with three brush attachments for shaping your hair: a firm smoothing brush, a soft smoothing brush, and a round volumizing brush.

Standalone deals don’t frequently pop up on these Dyson hair care tools, but this Airwrap bundle deal is a nice offer. For $600, you’re getting the complete Dyson Airwrap multi-styler kit in the gorgeous limited edition Vinca Blue/Rosé colorway, along with a free storage case and travel wrap, with a Rose Paddle Brush, detangling comb, and filter cleaning brush thrown in (worth $125), all for the same price as the standard bundle. This is the best price available right now for this bundle anywhere.

