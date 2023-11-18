 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deal knocks $120 off the multi-styler

John Alexander
By
A close up of someone holding the Dyson Airwrap
Dyson

We’ve been keeping track of Dyson Black Friday deals all November. Earlier, we saw a pretty great deal where you could get the instead of the usual $600. The drawback of that deal, however, was that the product was refurbished. We, as a whole, believe in refurbished products — they’re good for sustainability and saving money — but we don’t always get them ourselves and won’t blame you for avoiding them, either. It’s why we’re happy to say that we’ve discovered, if you’re a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total subscriber, you can get a brand new Airwrap for $120 off, bringing its price down to $480. Tap the button below to start shopping, or keep reading to learn about the Airwrap and these Best Buy subscriptions.

Why you should buy the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler

The Dyson Airwrap is a blow dryer and multi-styler that simultaneously dries and styles. It has six attachments in total and do everything from twist out your hair to giving it beachy curls. Its controls include three heat settings, three speed settings, and a tappable cool shot button to instantly disable the heating element. It uses the Coanda effect — the same air technology that helps planes fly — to pull your hair to the barrel or brush surface, making for an easy styling experience.

If you shop Best Buy Black Friday deals, periodically you’ll notice a small-fonted red notice that says “Save $X with Plus or Total” somewhere below the standard price tag. It is a subtle, understated way to remind you that some deals — such as this deal on the Dyson Airwrap — are member’s only exclusives. While we’ve made an in-depth Best Buy subscription explainer in the past, the jist is that if you’re willing to spend at least $50 a year on a subscription, you get access to special deals and other perks. Since this deal is for $120 off, the Best Buy Plus subscription would basically pay for itself.

Don't Miss:

Subscribed? Then go to Best Buy via the button below to get your Dyson Airwrap for just $480. That’s $120 off the usual price of $600. Then, be sure to check out other Black Friday deals to keep on saving!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best smart plug Black Friday deals: Get connected from just $10
The Eufy Smart Plug Mini connected to a kitchen outlet.

Smart plugs come with a variety of features, but their primary purpose is to upgrade your non-smart electronic devices with smart home capabilities. If you're interested, you should check out the Black Friday deals on smart plugs that we've rounded up below, including what we think is the best offer that's available for the shopping holiday. You're going to have to act fast though -- with smart plug Black Friday deals making them even cheaper than usual, shoppers will probably be buying them in bulk, so we expect stocks to run out quickly.
Best smart plug Black Friday deal

The TP-Link Tapo Mini is one of the most affordable options for smart plugs in the market, but it doesn't sacrifice features to keep its cost low. Once it's set up, you can create schedules and timers for the electronic devices that are plugged into it, or turn them on or off manually through the Tapo app. You can also use voice commands for these functions, as the smart plug is compatible with smart home platforms such as Google Home, Apple Home, Amazon's Alexa, and Samsung's SmartThings, and the digital assistants that are associated with each of them. You'll get all of these features for a very low price of $10 for Black Friday, following a $10 discount from Best Buy on the TP-Link Tapo Mini's original price of $20.

Read more
The best racing wheel and pedal Black Friday deals for PC, Xbox and PlayStation
Logitech G29 steering wheel controls.

If you want to be more immersed in your driving games, get a set of racing pedals and a racing wheel. You'll instantly feel like you're right on the road. We've pulled our favorite Black Friday deals from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, so grab them before they're gone. These are all part of early Black Friday deals that these retailers just can't wait until Thanksgiving to release. Check out other sales like Black Friday Xbox Series S deals and Black Friday PS5 game deals for more cool offers.
Best racing wheel Black Friday deals

You'll need a racing wheel if you want to run any driving games. Whether you're into standard racing games like Forza or immersion sims like American Truck Simulator, your experience will be enhanced by a physical wheel. Control over your virtual vehicle will be tighter, and you'll feel more immersed in the game. We've pulled some of our favorite deals, mostly from Best Buy Black Friday deals. These include brands like Logitech and Thrustmaster.

Read more
This is hands-down the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal
Person holding Nintendo Switch, looking at the home screen.

The Nintendo Switch is still one of the most popular consoles out there, even though it doesn't have as powerful graphics as the Xbox Series X or the PlayStation 5. But, if you don't have one, then now is the perfect time to pick one up since there are so many great Black Friday deals floating around. In fact, this bundle from Best Buy not only nets you a Nintendo Switch but also three months of Switch online and Mario Kart8 Deluxe, all for just $300. Usually, the Switch on its own goes for $300, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe goes for around $50, and the three-month subscription of Switch Online goes for $8, so you're saving an extra $58 from the usual price of all these items.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
While this sadly isn't the version of the Nintendo Switch that comes with an OLED screen, it's still a great handheld console to grab, especially since you can connect it to your TV quite easily with the stand it comes with. As you might be aware, the two controllers on the side separate from the main console and allow you to use them as two different controllers, which is great if you want to play with friends. In fact, the Switch is a great console for party gaming, and the fact that you can use it anywhere with the kickstand on the Switch itself makes this the ultimate portable gaming console.

Read more