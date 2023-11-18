We’ve been keeping track of Dyson Black Friday deals all November. Earlier, we saw a pretty great deal where you could get the instead of the usual $600. The drawback of that deal, however, was that the product was refurbished. We, as a whole, believe in refurbished products — they’re good for sustainability and saving money — but we don’t always get them ourselves and won’t blame you for avoiding them, either. It’s why we’re happy to say that we’ve discovered, if you’re a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total subscriber, you can get a brand new Airwrap for $120 off, bringing its price down to $480. Tap the button below to start shopping, or keep reading to learn about the Airwrap and these Best Buy subscriptions.

Why you should buy the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler

The Dyson Airwrap is a blow dryer and multi-styler that simultaneously dries and styles. It has six attachments in total and do everything from twist out your hair to giving it beachy curls. Its controls include three heat settings, three speed settings, and a tappable cool shot button to instantly disable the heating element. It uses the Coanda effect — the same air technology that helps planes fly — to pull your hair to the barrel or brush surface, making for an easy styling experience.

If you shop Best Buy Black Friday deals, periodically you’ll notice a small-fonted red notice that says “Save $X with Plus or Total” somewhere below the standard price tag. It is a subtle, understated way to remind you that some deals — such as this deal on the Dyson Airwrap — are member’s only exclusives. While we’ve made an in-depth Best Buy subscription explainer in the past, the jist is that if you’re willing to spend at least $50 a year on a subscription, you get access to special deals and other perks. Since this deal is for $120 off, the Best Buy Plus subscription would basically pay for itself.

Subscribed? Then go to Best Buy via the button below to get your Dyson Airwrap for just $480. That’s $120 off the usual price of $600. Then, be sure to check out other Black Friday deals to keep on saving!

