Get out of a hairy situation with Amazon’s 17% sale on a Dyson Ball Animal 2

Pets are great company even if they shed or make a mess in almost every corner of the house more than we’d like. It may be our responsibility to clean up after them but there are ways to make it less of a drag with the right vacuum cleaner. Fortunately, Dyson has long been in the business of upright vacuums and have manufactured more than a few models to help us get out of these hairy situations. The Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean is currently on sale for $102 less and is more than capable of performing tedious tasks like cleaning after your furry pet. Amazon’s 17% sale lets you pay only $497 instead of $599, plus the chance to knock off another $50 with an approved Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

Dyson’s Ball Animal 2 Total Clean has one of the strongest suctions you’d find on any vacuum as is equipped with 306 Air Watts and Radial Root Cyclone technology that captures more microscopic dust than you’d want to know about. With three suction settings and a self-adjusting cleaner head, you can seamlessly and automatically transition from carpet to hard floors. Moreover, the Ball technology makes for precise maneuverability so you can easily navigate through your home’s furniture with a mere turn of the wrist.

Though the Ball Animal 2 Total Clean is not a cordless vacuum, you’d be very much able to work with its 35-foot cord, plus, Total Clean wasn’t just coined for the sake of it as it comes with several extra tools that contribute to its versatility. Suffice to say, you can bank on this vacuum’s wand, hose, and attachments to suit any kind of surface as well as get to all those hard-to-reach areas. Pet owners would particularly appreciate the Turbine tool with counter-rotating brush heads that remove hair from carpets and upholstery without getting entangled. For those suffering from asthma and allergies, you’ll appreciate that it adopts a HEPA filtration system to ensure dust and other bacteria is trapped within its 0.55-gallon dirt cup.

Other notable features would include the hygienic bin emptying that prevents your hands from getting soiled as you discard all that collected dirt with the push of a button. You’ll also be provided with a bag so you can take all the tools with you as you move from one room to the next. Get swept away with the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean and bag $102 in savings with Amazon’s 17% price cut.

