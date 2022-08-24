The Dyson Ball Animal vacuum just got a rare discount

Pet owners and anyone dealing with high foot traffic around the house should click over to Best Buy today, as one of the best vacuum deals is on the Dyson Ball Animal upright vacuum. Currently you can grab this Dyson Ball vacuum for just $350, which is a savings of $150 from its regular price of $500. You’ll need to act quickly, as this is a sought-after brand name whose products don’t often see discounts, and Best Buy has made this a limited-time offer. Free shipping is also included with your purchase of the Dyson Ball Animal vacuum.

Why you should buy the Dyson Ball Animal vacuum

Dyson has become known as a forward-thinking company that makes great vacuums with innovative designs and capabilities. The Dyson Ball Animal vacuum fits the company mold, and is not only one of the best Dyson vacuums available but one of the best vacuums for pet hair as well. It’s capable of capturing even microscopic dirt and dust particles, as well as anything your pet or loved ones may bring in from outdoors. It makes a particularly good option for pet owners because of its Radial Root Cyclone technology, which helps remove both dirt and allergens from your home.

But the Dyson Ball Animal vacuum isn’t just for pet owners, Despite its ability to target pet hair and whatever else your pet may drag in, the Dyson Ball Animal vacuum is perfectly suitable for all uses. As an upright vacuum, it’s capable of cleaning all floor types. It has short, stiff bristles that allow deep carpet penetration, while maintaining performance on hard floors. It’s an easy-to-use piece of tech as well, as it has a self-adjusting cleaner head that accommodates carpeting of different heights, as well as hard floors. The bagless design allows for push-button release of dirt, and the washable HEPA filter only needs washing every three months. Several attachments are included with the Dyson Ball Animal vacuum, including a tangle-free turbine tool and stair tools.

The Dyson Ball Animal vacuum is just $350 at Best Buy today, down $150 from its regular price of $500. This is one of the best Dyson deals you’ll come across, as it’s a brand that doesn’t often see discounts on its products. This is a limited-time offer, so click over to Best Buy to claim this deal while you can.

Editors' Recommendations