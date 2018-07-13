Amazon Prime deal: Today only, save $150 on a refurbished Dyson Ball Vacuum

Share

Prime Day is still three days away, but we’ve already been seeing so many great deals come in early that it’s starting to feel more like Prime Week. Though these lead-up deals are really just a taste of the savings to come, that doesn’t lessen the fact that you can get a great piece of tech for a great price. If you’ve had your heart set on a fancy new vacuum, for instance, then today’s Amazon deal of the day is exactly what you’ve been waiting for. The Dyson Ball Upright Vacuum has been discounted by a whopping $150. It should be noted that this is a certified refurbished product, but with a 50 percent discount and countless quality tests, this is still the best Prime Day deal for today.

If you’re not familiar with the Dyson Ball Vacuum, then you’re in for a real treat. Though a lot of older vacuums utilize a bag system, newer models such as this one use an easy-to-empty canister. Dirt, dust, and pet hair all get picked with strong suction and get sent into a plastic compartment. Within this compartment, particles rapidly circulate to avoid clogging things up and slowing down the cleaning process. Once the canister gets too full, all you need to do is remove it, take it to the trash, and click a button for simple and hygienic emptying. This vacuum also boasts a HEPA filtration system to trap allergens and bacteria inside the machine.

This Dyson model uniquely sits atop a large round ball that acts as a hinge. This special hinge allows you to steer easily into those hard-to-reach places, making it one of the sportiest vacuums you’ll ever own. And if there are any places you can’t reach directly, it also comes with a wand and hose that can be easily released from its sheath.

You can pick up the Dyson Ball Upright Vacuum for just $150 after a sweet 50 percent discount today only, making it one of the best pre-Prime Day deals we’ve seen so far.

