A good fan can reduce or eliminate the need for air conditioning (it’s better for the environment and for your air quality, too). But as fires rip through much of the West Coast, affecting air quality all over the U.S., having a personal air purifying fan can be helpful on a whole new level. Right now, at Newegg, you can save $200 on the Dyson BP01 Pure Cool Me Personal Air Purifier Fan. It’s only $200, down from its original price of $400. With wildfires raging, everyone is rushing to buy fans and air purifiers; get this one before it’s gone.

Dyson’s fans are so effective, the company has become cult-like among those who swear by their ability to keep people and rooms cool as can be. With the Dyson BP01 Pure Cool Me Personal Air Purifier Fan, the brand has added a level of safety and wellness to their effectiveness. Within its attractive and subtle exterior, the fan boasts a fully sealed HEPA filter and activated carbon filter, which capture 99.97% of allergens and pollutants, including pollen, bacteria, and pet dander; we’re talking about allergens as small as 0.3 microns. Control of pollutants is obviously a huge selling point right now, as wildfires in California, Oregon, and Washington affect air quality not only in those states but in neighboring states as well. How good is this fan at purifying the air? Good enough to be certified “asthma and allergy friendly” by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

What’s also great about the Dyson BP01 Pure Cool Me Personal Air Purifier Fan is that the company has designed it so that you can change out the air filters extremely easily. Additionally, it uses Low Maintenance Filters, which claim a life of an entire year, even if used for 12 hours a day. It’s quiet, too, winning the QuietMark certification for noise reduction among purifiers.

And the airflow is directional in ways that other fans cannot hope to be; when Dyson calls this fan “Personal,” that’s entirely true. Its Core FlowTM technology allows you to direct the airflow super precisely, delivering personal cold and pure air directly where you want it to go. As more of us work from home, and establish our own home offices or spaces to work, this kind of personal stream of air can be priceless. It’s adjustable, too, and the LCD display constantly demonstrates the airflow level and filter life. Plus, there’s a nighttime mode, which has especially quiet settings, and keeps the LCD dimmed so that your sleep is not interrupted.

Having cool, directed, pure air in your personal space has never been more essential. For some options, check out the Air Purifier deals we’ve found. But right now you can get $200 off the Dyson BP01 Pure Cool Me Personal Air Purifier Fan. It’s only $200, down from its original price of $400. That’s a huge discount, and these fans won’t last long, so if cooler, filtered air is something you’re in the market for, act now.

