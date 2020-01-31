Keeping up with daily housework can be tedious and time consuming. When you’re armed with the right vacuum, however, even the toughest cleaning jobs can become easier to handle. There are multiple brands and types of vacuums popping up on the market, but if you want the liberty to pick up dirt from virtually anywhere, going cordless is the way to go. After all, there are no cords to repeatedly plug and unplug or limit your reach. Some models can even transform themselves into a handheld, allowing you to tackle areas that are off the floor.

Dyson offers some of the best vacuum cleaners on the market, and right now, three models in its cordless line are enjoying price cuts on Amazon. Update your home cleaning arsenal by jumping on these Dyson deals we found for the highly rated V11 Torque Drive, V10 Motorhead, and V8 Absolute. Save as much as $200 when you order today.

Dyson V11 Torque Drive – $489, was $700

Dyson’s incredible engineering on the V11 Torque Drive is the main reason why we previously named it the best vacuum. Its design alone is versatile for all sorts of cleaning, as it can be quickly converted from an ordinary cordless stick vacuum cleaner into a handheld. It even comes with a variety of attachments and accessories that make it easier for you to clean your home from top to bottom. These include a combination tool, a crevice tool, a mini motorized tool, and a mini soft dusting brush.

This Dyson cordless vacuum runs a 125,000-rpm motor that can deliver exceptional suction power. Airpower can be controlled across three settings to ensure optimal performance on the surface or dirt you are dealing with. The Boost mode is the strongest setting, and can generate an incredible force, effectively capturing microscopic particles like bacteria and pollen. You can also just let the Dynamic Load Sensor (DLS) change the motor speed automatically when the type of surface is detected.

Acoustically built to absorb vibrations and dampen noise, the V11 Torque Drive ensures quieter operation compared to most vacuums. Dyson also made emptying the bin hygienic and hassle-free through a point-and-shoot mechanism that quickly ejects the collected dirt. An LCD screen is present as well to display real-time reports on the vacuum’s current performance, power mode, and remaining running time.

Make housework a little less complicated with a trusted cordless vacuum such as the Dyson V11 Torque Drive. You can score this model on Amazon for only $500, or $200 less than the standard retail price.

BUY NOW

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead – $349, was $500

If you prefer something more affordable and don’t mind getting an older model, the V10 Motorhead is a solid pick. This model combines big-machine suction power and cord-free versatility, making it an all-around helper for dealing with messes on floors and ceilings. Its lightweight and balanced profile consists of a low cleaner head and a slim, flexible handle, which allows for effortless maneuvering that helps in cleaning awkward spaces and hard-to-reach spots. When transformed into a handheld, it can even take care of above-floor areas like the table, sofa, and car.

This Dyson cordless vacuum digs deep into the surface and picks up ground-in dirt through its strong suction and direct-drive cleaner head. You can select from the three suction modes or opt to swap in the included attachments to suit the task or floor type. A full sealed high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter ensures 99.97% capture rate of very tiny particles all while expelling cleaner air.

Using the V10 Motorhead as a non-motorized tool will enable a runtime of up to 60 minutes. Since it uses an instant release trigger, the battery is only consumed while it’s cleaning. When you’re done, simply drop it into the wall-mounted dock for recharge or storage.

With the Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead, there’s no cable to plug in, drag around, untangle, or restrict your reach. Get this versatile workhorse on Amazon for only $349 – that’s a tidy savings of $151.

BUY NOW

Dyson V8 Absolute – $383, was $500

Another Dyson deal you wouldn’t want to miss is for the V8 Absolute. This model carries the quality engineering and powerful suction that Dyson vacuums are known for. It’s outfitted with a digital motor that spins for 104,000 revolutions per minute, complete with two levels of radial cyclones to improve airflow and to pick up even the finest of particles.

This Dyson cordless vacuum’s portability and versatility are further upscaled by its ability to be transformed into a handheld. This means you’ll be able to deliver concentrated cleanups on above-floor spots like couches, windows, and stairs, in addition to getting rid of ground-in dirt from hard floors and carpets. Feel free to switch between power modes and heads/attachments for the best cleaning setting for each surface.

With a whole-machine HEPA filtration system and washable filters in place, the V8 Absolute is able to trap allergens and expel cleaner air at the same time. The dirt bin can be emptied out pretty quickly with a single action for hygienic purposes.

Eliminate the hassle and restriction that come with corded vacuums by getting your hands on the V8 Absolute. You can score this Dyson vacuum for $117 less on Amazon.

BUY NOW

Looking for more savings other than these Dyson deals? Browse through our curated deals page for the latest and most exciting discounts on home tech products and other electronics.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations