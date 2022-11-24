 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You can save $170 on the Dyson Corrale straighteners today

Albert Bassili
By
Dyson Corrale close up

Dyson is mainly known for its bladeless fans and excellent vacuums, so you may be surprised to find out that they branch out into other products, such as hair straighteners. While this Dyson Corrale is usually pretty expensive, there are some great Black Friday deals, like this one from Amazon on a fully refurbished Corrale hair straightener that slashes the price to $450 from $499.

Why you should buy the Dyson Corrale

Now, right off the bat, we want to mention that this Dyson Corrale is as good as new. It’s refurbished directly by Amazon-vetted vendors and comes with a three-month guarantee, so even if something goes sideways, you’re safe! With that out of the way, where the Corrale shines is its ability to straighten your hair with fewer passes. It does that by eschewing the traditional uniform plates and using one that are designed to wrap around different sections of hair, which straightens wavy hair with a pass or two rather than several. It also has three different heat ranges to work with, as well as cool self-regulating technology that keeps the heat within the safe range for your hair.

Another interesting feature is the battery, which you don’t often see with hair straightener. It gives you about 30 minutes of charge, freeing you from cables and letting you walk around. Unfortunately, the downside is that the battery is big and heavy, making the whole thing weigh a whopping 4.76 pounds. That’s heavier than some laptops. The other issue is that it takes a while to charge — it reaches 90% in 40 minutes. If you run out of charge in the middle of what you’re doing, you’re forced to use the cord, which makes it even heavier. The weight and charging time aren’t necessarily  deal breakers, especially if you don’t think you’ll take longer than 30 minutes to straighten your hair.

Related

Overall, the Dyson Corrale is all about compromises and what is most important to you, and that mainly is your hair health. It’s expensive, but luckily you can grab it for $449, which is $50 less than the usual price of $499 it goes for on Amazon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The best Black Friday laptop deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Laptop Deals
Black Friday: This MSI gaming laptop just dropped under $500
The MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop on a white background, with the MSI logo on the screen.
Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals: Save on Alienware and Razer
Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals
Best Black Friday MacBook deals: MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
Best Black Friday MacBook Deals
LG finally did it: a 27-inch OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate
A front view of the LG 27GR95QE over yellow background.
The best desktop computers for 2022: Dell, HP, Apple, and more
falcon northwest tiki review 2022 15
Best laptops 2022: Find the perfect laptop for you
A person using the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 touch laptop.
Too good to miss: This $79 Chromebook deal is almost gone
Woman sits at desk using a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.
This Lenovo gaming laptop is $599 for Black Friday
The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop on a table.
Hacker ranks explode — here’s how you can protect yourself
padlock on keyboard
TSMC is working on a huge price increase, and that’s bad news for gamers
TSMC's wafer.
AMD drops huge price cuts on Ryzen 7000-series processors right now
An AMD Ryzen 7000 processor slotted into a motherboard.
Future chips may be 10 times faster, all thanks to graphene
A graphene super capacitor.