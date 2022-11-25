 Skip to main content
Is there a Dyson hair dryer Black Friday deal in 2022?

Dyson has come to be known as the premier name in hair tools, and the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is the crème de la crème of blow dryers by a mile. Today, as part of the Best Buy Black Friday deals, the retailer is offering a limited edition Vinca Blue/Rosé model that you can bring home just in time to place it beneath your tree. This is without a doubt one of the best hair dryers on the market, so don’t miss your chance to get this special edition color before it’s gone for good.

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer was made with the sole purpose of protecting your hair from damage caused by extreme heat while drying it quickly and with precision. It features a v9 digital motor as well as Air Multiplier technology, which produces a high-pressure, high-velocity stream of controlled air that gets your hair dry fast. It measures the temperature of the air up to 40 times per second, giving it the ability to regulate the heat so your hair never gets damaged during use.

Each Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer comes with five attachments designed to help style all different hair types. The flyaway attachment helps hide flyaways under longer hair to give you a smooth finish, the styling concentrator gives you precision while you style, the diffuser is perfect for styling defined curls and waves, the gentle air attachment helps with gentle styling for fine hair and sensitive scalps, and the wide-tooth comb helps shape curly and textured hair while it dries. All of the attachments are magnetic, so they couldn’t be easier to switch out as you need them.

This special edition Vinca Blue and Rosé Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is one of the most limited-time-only Black Friday deals, so don’t miss out. This special color won’t be around for long, so if you want one under your tree this holiday season, right now is the time to add it to your cart. You’ll have it in plenty of time to make holiday wishes come true.

