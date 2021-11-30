The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer sold out across all retailers during the Cyber Monday sales but there’s still hope if you’re desperate to get a fantastic hair dryer in time for the holidays. Best Buy still has stock of the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer priced at $400. If you buy today, you can have it in time for the holidays but wait too long, and you might miss out on this exceptional hair dryer. You know what to do, right? If you’re not sure, read on while we explain why the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is worth your time.

Easily regarded as one of the best hair dryers out there right now, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer might be expensive but it’s worth every cent. It has a digital V9 motor built into the handle that spins at up to 110,000 rpm meaning plenty of power at your disposal. However, it won’t overheat your hair or cause any excess damage because it also has a microprocessor that monitors air temperature over 40 times per second meaning it works fast at drying your hair without going over the top at any point. Four heat settings and three speed settings ensure you’re always in control of how your hair is dried and styled.

Alongside that, it has plenty of attachments. In all, there are five styling attachments, each designed for different hair types, including a new one that hides flyways in a single pass. Inspired by professional stylists, the flyaway attachment makes it easy to lift longer hairs and provide you with a smooth, salon finish at home. Other attachments include a styling concentrator for precision styling, a diffuser for reducing frizz and helping you create defined curls and waves, plus a gentle air attachment for fast yet gentle styling for fine hair and sensitive scalps. There’s also a wide-tooth comb for helping you shape and lengthen curly and textured hair while it dries. All the attachments are magnetic so it’s easy to switch between them.

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is in limited supply right now but you can still buy it at Best Buy and get it in time for Christmas. Priced at $400, it’s a worthwhile investment for making sure your hair looks at its very best every day.

