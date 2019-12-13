Need a space heater for the winter? Dyson’s Hot + Cool Fan is almost half off

We all know that Dyson is one of the most well-known brands when it comes to vacuums, but it also makes other products such as hot and cold fans. Right now, Dyson is offering 47% off the Hot + Cool fan that can heat and cool a whole room with the press of a button. With the holidays quickly approaching, this Dyson Fan is a great gift idea for anyone on your list. With the holidays quickly approaching, this Dyson Fan is a great gift idea for anyone on your list.

Dyson Hot + Cool AM09 Fan — $240 (was $450)

The Dyson Hot + Cool AM09 fan heater is designed for year-round use. The device provides personal heating at long-range or will evenly heat a room quickly using two different airflow modes. Focused mode channels a jet of air for long-range heating or cooling and diffused mode heats or cools a whole room with no missed spots. Whether in heating or cooling fan mode, it provides airflow from a desktop, tabletop, or the floor. Unlike traditional fans, this fan does not have any blades. Utilizing Air MultiplierTM technology, the fan amplifies the surrounding air and thus gives an uninterrupted stream of smooth airflow. The fan oscillates and tilts, which allows it to project warm (or cool) air throughout the room.

There is a built-in sleep timer so the fan can be programmed to turn off after preset times ranging from 15 minutes to nine hours. In addition to the safety of the sleep timer, the Hot + Cool fan heater has no visible heating elements and automatically shuts off when tipped over. There are also not any spinning blades for fingers to get caught in, making this heater an excellent choice for people with small children in their home.

An intelligent thermostat that can be set with the included remote control monitors the environment and projects warm airflow when needed to reach and maintain the chosen room temperature. The streamlined air channels reduce turbulence and make this fan 75% quieter than the previous generation, thus making it quiet enough for a peaceful sleep. The remote control is curved and magnetic, so it stores neatly on the actual machine, no more searching for the lost remote.

If you still need a gift for that special someone on your holiday gift list, this Dyson Heating + Cooling fan is a great choice. The technology sets it apart from traditional heaters and fans, and it is incredibly safe in any environment.

