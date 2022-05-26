If you’re familiar with Dyson, then you’re probably familiar with its most famous product, the bladeless fan. Of course, it’s expanded over the years to a whole range of products, from air filters to vacuums, all of which are excellently designed and built. While we do already have a collection of the best Dyson deals, the Memorial Day sales bring some fresh new deals for you to check out as well.

Dyson Memorial Day sale: Today’s best deals

Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Purifying Fan — $300, was $400

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum — $400, was $450

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum — $550, was $600

Why Buy:

Aesthetically pleasing

Smartphone control

HEPA filtration

Also functions as a fan

You’re probably most familiar with the Dyson bladeless fans, and you may think, at first glance, that this is what you’re looking it, but in actuality, it’s Dyson’s first fan that includes air filtration. Sitting at the base of the usual fan design that you might be familiar with, the air is drawn through the special HEPA-standards filter, before being blown at the top and through the bladeless fan design. Another thing that sets it apart is that it’s one of the first devices that Dyson made that can be controlled remotely by your smartphone, which is great if you want the filter to run while you’re away from home.

Interestingly enough, the smart app allows you to set the filter on various modes based on your personal preferences. For example, if you’re particularly sensitive to dust and pollen in the air, you can set it to a more advanced filtration mode, or if you just care about keeping the air clean in general, then you could put it in the more basic mode. Or, if you’re somebody who prefers a set-and-forget style of system, there’s an auto-mode that detects the air quality and automatically adjusts the filtration level accordingly.

When it comes to the filter itself, you can get around six months out of it if you run it on the average setting 24/7, and probably get a bit more out of it with lighter usage. The only real downside is that there’s no option to switch the filtration off if you just want to use it as a fan, which means that you’d have to go in and physically remove the filter not to use it up.

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum — $400, was $450

Why Buy:

Great for small homes

Above-average battery life

Excellent build quality

Perfect for carpeted homes

Besides their famous bladeless fan design, Dyson is probably the most well-known for its vacuum cleaners, and the V8 Animal is probably one of the better ones, especially when it comes to, you guessed it, animal hair. Being built around picking up animal hair, the brush head of this Dyson can handle clean clumps, and doesn’t get blocked or jam easily. That being said, it’s built more for carpets than hardwood, where it tends not to do as good as a job when picking up larger debris.

On the other hand, even on hardwood floors, it can still pick up fine particles, and nobody can deny that Dyson knows how to engineer a product well because it handles easily and fits in difficult spots with relative ease. Another great piece of engineering is upgrading the filter on the back to a HEPA filter, which is pretty important with cordless vacuums like these so that you don’t breathe in the very thing you’re vacuuming. On that cordless point, the battery life is surprisingly good, with up to 40 minutes or so on the lowest settings and seven minutes on the highest, which is quite a bit better than the previous model, even though it is more powerful.

One of its biggest benefits compared to the newer Dyson vacuums is that it is much lighter, and is much easier to handle and carry around. This also makes it great for when you want to clean a couch or blinds since you can control it much more easily. Finally, it comes with two attachments besides the normal brush head: The crevice tool and the combination tool, both of which are handy for doing a proper job of cleaning all around.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum — $550, was $600

Why Buy:

Great for both small and large debris

Larger dust capacity

Stronger motor

Excellent manoeuvrability

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum comes many upgrades, with the biggest and most obvious one being increased storage capacity, as well as an overall redesign that brings the storage out in front rather than underneath. In hand-held mode, you can use for cleaning up sofas, curtains, and blinders. In the normal mode, it can pick up both fine and large debris, even from hardwood floors, and even manages to clean out those small crevices between paneling.

Another big upgrade is that you’re getting an extended battery life, up to 60 minutes on the lowest setting and around 10 minutes on the highest. It also has a HEPA-complaint filter, meaning you won’t have to be breathing in any of the stuff that you’re vacuuming up.

The V10 Absolute comes with a large variety of pieces, from the combination tool to the crevice tool, and even includes three cleaner heads, which is great if you have a lot of different surfaces in your house. There’s even a tool that changes the angle of the vacuum so you can reach places up high that you wouldn’t otherwise, and combined with the well-designed joint, it makes this V10 able to clean pretty much everywhere. It also has reasonably good sound and vibration dampening, although keep in mind it’s still a powerful vacuum, so noise isn’t going to completely go away.

