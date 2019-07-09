Digital Trends
Deals

Best Buy blows $100 off the Dyson Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan

Jufer Cooper
By
dyson pure cool tower air purifier fan best buy price slash and

Sinusitis and allergic rhinitis are often caused by allergens in the air. It will keep on coming back if proper measures are not taken. One step you can do to prevent it is to purify the air in your home. Just ahead of Prime Day, Best Buy is giving out a cool $100 price off on Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan. You can have yours today for a steal at only $300 instead of $400.

The Dyson Pure Cool removes air pollution with its purifying fan. It captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns using its high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter. Allergens like mold, dust, pollen, and pet dander will be decimated for a cleaner and healthier air you will breathe.

Pure Cool Tower has an LED display with simple and intuitive controls. You can feel confident about the air quality because it displays real-time gas and particle reports on the LCD screen. In response to recognized dangers, the purifier will release cool and clean air to counter these pollutants.

Standing at 40.1 inches tall, this air purifier can clean up to 172 square feet of recommended room size. It weighs about 7.9 pounds and has a width and depth of 7.7 inches. With its sleek design, it can nicely fit in a corner of any room without taking up much space. It also has a 6.6-inch cord length for sure access to an outlet.

This device is not your typical box-type air purifier. It has a fan but it’s blade-less. It uses well-engineered vacuum technology to disperse fresh air throughout the room. The variable speed selector allows you to set the fan speed for custom operation from levels 1 to 10. Noise pollution between fan level 1 and 4 is non-existent, while on level 10 is certainly noticeable.

The unit is easy to set up. A full-function remote allows you to control the settings of the device from across the room. The timer helps in reducing energy consumption using its preset operations. For filter replacement, a light indicator will turn on so you will know when to change its filter.

Best Buy normally sells this item for $400 but is slashing $100 off its price. Take advantage of this sweet deal and get the Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan today for a cool price of $300.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Prime Day 2019: Best Amazon deals before the July 15 start date
Up Next

Moment Air brings an anamorphic lens to DJI's drones for cinematic flair
germ guardian ac9200wca air purifier amazon deal gg ap jpg
Deals

Amazon cuts a whopping 40% off on Germ Guardian 3-in-1 Air Purifier

Air purifiers provide a solution of filtering the airborne contaminants invisible to the naked eye. Amazon has a deal on the Germ Guardian 3-in-1 Air Purifier that brings the list price of $500 down to $300. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
lg 55 inch smart 4k uhd tv best buy price drop sk8000 series 55sk8000pua
Deals

LG 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV gets a huge $320 price drop at Best Buy

Today is your great chance to capture the LG 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV SK8000 Series. It's currently $320 less than its $850 list price. With Best Buy’s 4th of July Sale, you can now get one for a stunning price of only $530.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
best tablets for small businesses microsoft surface pro 6 review 16 1000x1000
Deals

Amazon shaves $200 off the latest version of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6

Score massive savings on cool tech like Microsoft Surface Pro 6 which is currently discounted by 22% on Amazon. For $700, you get the portability and functionality of both a laptop and a tablet in one dynamic device. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 back logo
Deals

Best Prime Day Apple deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019

Although Prime Day hasn’t kicked off yet, there are still some nice Apple deals to be had ahead of the big event. We’ve rounded up a few right here, along with a quick and handy guide detailing what you can expect to see come Prime Day.
Posted By Lucas Coll
thinkpad x1 carbon 7th gen
Deals

The latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop just went on sale for the first time ever

Lenovo has kept the ThinkPad line going strong, with today’s premium models featuring cutting-edge designs like super-thin ultrabooks and 2-in-1s -- and the new 2019 ThinkPad X1 Carbon just went on sale for the first time ever.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Best smartphone deals for July 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
what is prime now amazon day packages
Deals

Here’s how to shop Amazon’s Prime Day without paying for Prime itself

All those Prime Day deals piqued your interest, but that $129 yearly commitment scaring you away? We've got a method for you to take advantage of the deals without ever having to pay for Prime. All it takes are a few brief moments of your…
Posted By Ed Oswald
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung hello video doorbell white 2
Deals

Walmart continues to put the heat on Amazon with Prime Day deals – shoppers win

No one is bringing knives to this gunfight. Walmart is locked and loaded for Prime Day. Amazon may have started Prime Day five years ago, but Walmart and other retailers joined in to make the colossal mid-July sales event a bargain bonanza.
Posted By Bruce Brown
logitech g533 wireless gaming headset amazon pre prime day deal
Deals

Pre-Prime Day gaming deal: Amazon takes $74 off Logitech G533 wireless headset

Although the Logitech G533 wireless gaming headset only works with PC, it excels at what it does – comfortable and dependable wireless functionality. You can order yours today on Amazon for only $74.
Posted By Erica Katherina
amazon free time unlimited headphones deal
Deals

Prime Day deal: Get free pair of kids’ headphones with Amazon Free Time Unlimited

Amazon Free Time Unlimited is a great way to let your kids enjoy safe, family-friendly online content, and through July, non-Prime members can score a three-month subscription for just $3 and get a pair of kids' headphones as a free bonus.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon buys whole foods market
Deals

Celebrate Amazon Prime Day 2019 at Whole Foods Market with some great deals

Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market is offering special deals beginning July 10 and running through July 16, including daily specials, weeklong deals, and even a $10 Amazon credit to use during Prime Day if you spend $10 in-store or through…
Posted By Ed Oswald
dell inspiron 17 inch 3780 laptop on sale for less than 800
Deals

Dell Inspiron 3780 laptop is now on sale for less than $800

Are you looking to upgrade your laptop this summer? If so, Dell is having a great sale on this 17.3-inch Inspiron 3780 laptop, which is perfect for those who love to stream movies and TV shows while at home or on the go. Here's everything…
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
Dell UltraSharp 34 inch curved monitor
Deals

Dell’s Black Friday in July sale saves you up to $500 on an UltraSharp monitor

High-end monitors can cost as much as a custom-built PC, but Dell’s “Black Friday in July” sale is your chance to score one at a discount. These UltraSharp monitor deals can save you hundreds, and Dell is even throwing in a free gift…
Posted By Lucas Coll