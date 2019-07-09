Best Buy blows $100 off the Dyson Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan

Share

Sinusitis and allergic rhinitis are often caused by allergens in the air. It will keep on coming back if proper measures are not taken. One step you can do to prevent it is to purify the air in your home. Just ahead of Prime Day, Best Buy is giving out a cool $100 price off on Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan. You can have yours today for a steal at only $300 instead of $400.

The Dyson Pure Cool removes air pollution with its purifying fan. It captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns using its high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter. Allergens like mold, dust, pollen, and pet dander will be decimated for a cleaner and healthier air you will breathe.

Pure Cool Tower has an LED display with simple and intuitive controls. You can feel confident about the air quality because it displays real-time gas and particle reports on the LCD screen. In response to recognized dangers, the purifier will release cool and clean air to counter these pollutants.

Standing at 40.1 inches tall, this air purifier can clean up to 172 square feet of recommended room size. It weighs about 7.9 pounds and has a width and depth of 7.7 inches. With its sleek design, it can nicely fit in a corner of any room without taking up much space. It also has a 6.6-inch cord length for sure access to an outlet.

This device is not your typical box-type air purifier. It has a fan but it’s blade-less. It uses well-engineered vacuum technology to disperse fresh air throughout the room. The variable speed selector allows you to set the fan speed for custom operation from levels 1 to 10. Noise pollution between fan level 1 and 4 is non-existent, while on level 10 is certainly noticeable.

The unit is easy to set up. A full-function remote allows you to control the settings of the device from across the room. The timer helps in reducing energy consumption using its preset operations. For filter replacement, a light indicator will turn on so you will know when to change its filter.

Best Buy normally sells this item for $400 but is slashing $100 off its price. Take advantage of this sweet deal and get the Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan today for a cool price of $300.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.