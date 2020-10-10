Amazon’s Prime Day is just around the corner, but some of the best Prime Day deals have started a bit ahead of time. If you’re looking to snag the best prices on your favorite products, you’ll want to act fast before they sell out. Dyson has dropped the price on the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool HPO2 air purifier from $600 to $530, one of several early deals from the company.

The Dyson Pure Hot + Cool is an impressive machine that not only heats or cools the air around you, but purifies it at the same time. It has a built-in HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants to help keep the air in your home healthier. It also removes particles as small as 0.3 microns from the air, including pollen, dust, and pet dander.

A secondary layer to the filter with activated carbon helps eliminate unpleasant odors like paint fumes or the smell of pets after they’ve played outside in the rain.

The Dyson Pure Hot + Cool automatically monitors your air and activates itself when needed. You can view real-time air quality reports through the Dyson Link app, as well as remotely control the purifier from anywhere.

There are multiple modes to choose from, including auto mode, a night mode that reduces the overall noise level of the air purifier, and a sleep timer. Because the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool has no spinning fan blades, it’s safe for small children and pets to be around. You don’t have to worry about them getting hurt.

You can control the intensity of the airflow and adjust it to focus directly on you or provide a more general flow to the whole room. If you don’t feel like reaching for your phone, the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool works with Amazon Alexa and will respond to voice commands.

The air quality in your home is important, especially as the weather begins to cool and more people will have fires burning in the fireplace. Keep your home safer and more breathable by jumping on these early Prime Day air purifier deals and saving a significant amount on one of the most powerful air purifiers out there.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations