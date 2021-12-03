Having a purifier inside your home is the best way to protect yourself from all of the harmful particles flying around in the air. Even though most of the best Cyber Monday deals have already ended, this incredible deal for a Dyson purifying fan at Best Buy has managed to stick around. You can pick up the Dyson TP01 for just $300, which is $100 off the original price of $400. That’s an absolute steal, so you need to hurry — this deal could be gone at any time. There’s a chance that it’s not even supposed to be online today! Hurry, and shop now before this fantastic appliance disappears.

This Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 is one of the best air purifiers we’ve seen around. It’s a fantastic way to create a healthier, safer indoor environment for you and your family. It’s equipped with an array of features focused on purifying the air around your home and removing harmful particles that can spread disease and trigger allergies. There’s a filtration system that uses activated carbon, a material that cleans and neutralizes bad odors and negative gases. That means even if the room is next to a bathroom or kitchen, all the smells will be gone very soon. The HEPA filter captures up to 99.7% of all pollutants in the air, as small as 0.3 micron. That means when you walk around your home, you’ll be breathing in fresh air every single time.

Unlike other purifiers that tend to purify a limited area, this Dyson purifying fan has patented Air Multiplier technology that helps circulate the purified air throughout the room. This is especially handy for larger, open spaces with many different parts, or a room where the door frequently opens. You can even customize the airflow using two modes: diffused and focused. Diffused airflow attempts to spread the purified air as widely as possible, while focused mode zones in on the area in front of it, with an oscillation of up to 70 degrees. Since this unit is also an exceptional Dyson fan, you can use it to cool yourself on hot days without having to turn on an expensive air conditioner.

This unit is also remarkably easy to use and maintain. To start using it, all you need to do is place it in the room of choice and turn it on. If you don’t want it to run all the time, you can program it to turn off after preset intervals — which is helpful if you’re about to leave the house or go to bed. A curved and magnetized remote attaches itself to the machine, so you don’t need to look for it constantly. The filters are also effortless to clean and require very little maintenance.

This Dyson Purifying Fan isn’t just an appliance — it’s an investment in your and your family’s health. It’s certified asthma and allergy friendly by the AAFA, so it’s the perfect way to keep your family protected from harsh allergic reactions and asthma attacks. It even has PTPA certification, which means it’s parent-tested and parent-approved. If you want to keep the air in your home cleaner than ever, we can’t recommend getting this Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan enough.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations